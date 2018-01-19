2018 NFL playoff prop bets, picks: Eagles' Jay Ajayi goes over 56.5 yards rushing

The Vikings take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia on Sunday. Everyone from average Joes to professional bettors will lock in picks against the spread, where Minnesota is favored by three, but there's another way to cash in: prop bets, or picks made on occurrences or non-occurrences in the game.

For example, one sports book is offering action on whether Eagles running back Jay Ajayi will go over or under 56.5 rushing yards and whether either team will score on a touchdown play of less than 1.5 yards.

Before you make any kind of prop bet on this huge showdown, you have to see what Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based college football expert, Nagel has won multiple handicapping contests in his career and he has an incredible track record making prop picks.

He went 4-1 on prop bets in last season's Super Bowl and he's a blistering 13-3 overall on the prop picks he has made for SportsLine over the past two years. Anybody who has followed these picks has absolutely cleaned up.

Now, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line Sunday, Nagel has again locked in his favorite props. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine.

One we'll give away: Nagel says that Ajayi will go over 56.5 rushing yards, even against Minnesota's stingy defense.

Philadelphia relies on multiple backs with LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement also in the mix. But Ajayi, a midseason acquisition from the Miami Dolphins, has clearly become the lead back.

After receiving single-digit carries in his first four weeks in Philly, he has averaged 14 carries for nearly 60 yards over the past three weeks. In a tight playoff game last week against Atlanta, he took 15 carries for 54 yards.

Minnesota finished the season second in the NFL in rushing defense, giving up just 83.6 yards per game on the ground, but Nagel sees enough opportunity for Ajayi to clear the mark Sunday.

"Look for him to take on an even bigger role this week in order to take some pressure off Nick Foles," Nagel said. "Minnesota allowed 68 yards combined last week to Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram of New Orleans. Ajayi should be in that neighborhood Sunday."

Nagel has also identified a statistical trend that makes another prop pick a must-play. Find out what it is over at SportsLine.

So which prop bets can you make with confidence in the NFC Championship Game between the Vikings and Eagles? Visit SportsLine to find out what prop is a must-play, and get four more strong prop picks, all from an experienced handicapper who has gone an amazing 13-3 on his prop picks.