2018 NFL Predictions: MVP and all the award winners, with a surprising breakout player, team

Who will be the NFL MVP? Coach of the Year? Comeback Player of the Year?

I think I know.

Of course, only time will tell.

But here are my predictions for the NFL award winners in 2018:

MVP

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers – He will put up some unreal numbers this season on his way to leading the Packers to the Super Bowl. This will be the best Rodgers yet – and that's saying something. It wouldn't shock me to see 45 touchdown passes and 5,000 passing yards. He could also be a candidate to win Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Offensive Player of the Year

Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams – He will have another dominant season running it and catching it for a Rams team that can make a real Super Bowl push. Gurley is the best back in the league right now and will continue to be a defensive nightmare.

Defensive Player of the Year

Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars – He plays on a defense with Jalen Ramsey, who is a candidate for this award, and Calais Campbell, who finished second to Aaron Donald last season. That tells you something about what I expect from Ngakoue. He will have 15-17 sacks and dominate as an edge rusher.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants – He should continue a trend of rookie backs taken high in the draft being productive from the get-go. Barkley will get the touches and he has game-changing ability.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Bradley Chubb, OLB, Denver Broncos – Playing on the opposite side of Von Miller, he will get plenty of single looks and will take advantage of them. Chubb is going to be a pass-rush star.

Coach of the Year

Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars – He will get his team to the Super Bowl, which will earn him the honor. His no-frills style works for his young team.

Comeback Player of the Year

Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts – After missing all of last season with a shoulder injury, he will be back to the Luck we knew before the injury. He will roll up big numbers in the Colts offense once again.

Breakout Player of the Year

Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals – With an improved offensive line, he will have big numbers in his second season with the team. Mixon trimmed down in the offseason, which will help him get more explosive plays.

Assistant Coach of the Year

Marquand Manuel, Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator – By the end of the season, his young defense might be better than the Falcons offense, which is saying something. He has a lot of talent to build around, which will make his job easier, but he's a rising coach in the profession.

Team that could surprise

Cincinnati Bengals – I think they have a lot of young talent. If those players mature fast, the Bengals could be a surprise playoff team. If that happens, maybe Marvin Lewis could actually win a game in the postseason.

2018 playoff team that could struggle

Kansas City Chiefs – I love Patrick Mahomes and think he will be a star. But there will be growing pains and the defense isn't good enough.