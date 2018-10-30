2018 NFL Predictions: Second-chance expert picks for division winners, playoffs, Super Bowl

CBS' NFL writers take a second crack at predicting division winners, wild-card teams and the Super Bowl champion

Just before the start of the 2018 NFL season, your favorite friends here at CBSSports.com made an effort to predict what would happen this year. 

Looking back on those predictions, we were all very right about some things (the Patriots and Rams are great, the Bucs are ... not) and very wrong about some others (the Jaguars are bad and the Colts are pretty good). But now that the season is halfway over, we thought this was as good a time as any to do a bit of a reset and predict the league all over again. 

Given eight weeks worth of information, you'd think we could get a few more things correct this time around. Before we get to the predictions, a few notes: 

  • Surprise, surprise, everybody still has the Patriots winning the AFC East. We now also have two other unanimous division champs: the Rams and Chiefs. 
  • Other unanimous playoff teams: Chargers, Steelers, Saints. 
  • Unanimous order of standings in the AFC West: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Raiders. 
  • Prisco is the only one still predicting that the Eagles will win the NFC East. 
  • Everybody changed their Super Bowl pick in some form or fashion. Prisco, Wilson, and Breech each have new reps from both conferences and, obviously, a new champion. Brinson kept the Chiefs in the Super Bowl but now has them winning, and against a different opponent. I kept the Patriots in the Super Bowl but have them losing to a different NFC team. And Wagner-McGough kept the Saints as his champ but has them defeating a different opponent. 
AFC East


author-mug
Pete Prisco
author-mug
Will Brinson
author-mug
Ryan Wilson
author-mug
John Breech
author-mug
Jared Dubin
author-mug
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
2.
Dolphins
Jets
Jets
Dolphins
Jets
Dolphins
3.
Jets
Dolphins
Dolphins
Jets
Dolphins
Jets
4.
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
AFC North


author-mug
Pete Prisco
author-mug
Will Brinson
author-mug
Ryan Wilson
author-mug
John Breech
author-mug
Jared Dubin
author-mug
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Ravens
Ravens
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
2.
Steelers
Steelers
Ravens
Bengals
Ravens
Ravens
3.
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Ravens
Bengals
Bengals
4.
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
AFC South


author-mug
Pete Prisco
author-mug
Will Brinson
author-mug
Ryan Wilson
author-mug
John Breech
author-mug
Jared Dubin
author-mug
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Texans
Colts
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
2.
Jaguars
Titans
Colts
Jaguars
Colts
Jaguars
3.
Colts
Texans
Jaguars
Titans
Jaguars
Titans
4.
Titans
Jaguars
Titans
Colts
Titans
Colts
AFC West


author-mug
Pete Prisco
author-mug
Will Brinson
author-mug
Ryan Wilson
author-mug
John Breech
author-mug
Jared Dubin
author-mug
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
2.
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
3.
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
4.
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
AFC Wild Cards


author-mug
Pete Prisco
author-mug
Will Brinson
author-mug
Ryan Wilson
author-mug
John Breech
author-mug
Jared Dubin
author-mug
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Chargers
Steelers
Chargers
Bengals
Chargers
Chargers
2.
Steelers
Chargers
Ravens
Chargers
Ravens
Ravens
NFC East


author-mug
Pete Prisco
author-mug
Will Brinson
author-mug
Ryan Wilson
author-mug
John Breech
author-mug
Jared Dubin
author-mug
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Eagles
Redskins
Redskins
Redskins
Redskins
Eagles
2.
Redskins
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Redskins
3.
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
4.
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants
NFC North

author-mug
Pete Prisco
author-mug
Will Brinson
author-mug
Ryan Wilson
author-mug
John Breech
author-mug
Jared Dubin
author-mug
Sean Wagner-McGough

1.
Packers
Vikings
Vikings
Packers
Vikings
Vikings

2.
Vikings
Bears
Packers
Vikings
Packers
Packers

3.
Lions
Packers
Bears
Lions
Bears
Bears

4.
Bears
Lions
Lions
Bears
Lions
Lions
NFC South

author-mug
Pete Prisco
author-mug
Will Brinson
author-mug
Ryan Wilson
author-mug
John Breech
author-mug
Jared Dubin
author-mug
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Saints
Saints
Saints
Panthers
Saints
Saints
2.
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Saints
Panthers
Panthers
3.
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
4.
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
NFC West

author-mug
Pete Prisco
author-mug
Will Brinson
author-mug
Ryan Wilson
author-mug
John Breech
author-mug
Jared Dubin
author-mug
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
2.
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
3.
Cardinals
Cardinals
49ers
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
4.
49ers
49ers
Cardinals
49ers
49ers
49ers
NFC Wild Cards

author-mug
Pete Prisco
author-mug
Will Brinson
author-mug
Ryan Wilson
author-mug
John Breech
author-mug
Jared Dubin
author-mug
Sean Wagner-McGough
1.
Vikings
Panthers
Packers
Vikings
Panthers
Packers
2.
Redskins
Bears
Panthers
Saints
Packers
Panthers
Super Bowl Picks

author-mug
Pete Prisco
author-mug
Will Brinson
author-mug
Ryan Wilson
author-mug
John Breech
author-mug
Jared Dubin
author-mug
Sean Wagner-McGough
Winner
Patriots
Chiefs
Rams
Patriots
Rams
Saints
Loser
Rams
Saints
Chiefs
Saints
Patriots
Chiefs
CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories