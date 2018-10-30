2018 NFL Predictions: Second-chance expert picks for division winners, playoffs, Super Bowl
CBS' NFL writers take a second crack at predicting division winners, wild-card teams and the Super Bowl champion
-
- by Jared Dubin
- @jadubin5
- • 1 min read
-
Just before the start of the 2018 NFL season, your favorite friends here at CBSSports.com made an effort to predict what would happen this year.
Looking back on those predictions, we were all very right about some things (the Patriots and Rams are great, the Bucs are ... not) and very wrong about some others (the Jaguars are bad and the Colts are pretty good). But now that the season is halfway over, we thought this was as good a time as any to do a bit of a reset and predict the league all over again.
Given eight weeks worth of information, you'd think we could get a few more things correct this time around. Before we get to the predictions, a few notes:
- Surprise, surprise, everybody still has the Patriots winning the AFC East. We now also have two other unanimous division champs: the Rams and Chiefs.
- Other unanimous playoff teams: Chargers, Steelers, Saints.
- Unanimous order of standings in the AFC West: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Raiders.
- Prisco is the only one still predicting that the Eagles will win the NFC East.
- Everybody changed their Super Bowl pick in some form or fashion. Prisco, Wilson, and Breech each have new reps from both conferences and, obviously, a new champion. Brinson kept the Chiefs in the Super Bowl but now has them winning, and against a different opponent. I kept the Patriots in the Super Bowl but have them losing to a different NFC team. And Wagner-McGough kept the Saints as his champ but has them defeating a different opponent.
|Pete Prisco
|Will Brinson
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Jared Dubin
|Sean Wagner-McGough
|1.
|2.
|3.
|4.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio
-
What to know about NFL trade deadline
What you need to know about the trade deadline, which could be busy based on the events of...
-
Pats want to trade for 'premium' wideout
New England is not done potentially adding to its arsenal of talented wideouts
-
TNF: 49ers vs. Raiders odds, picks, bets
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of 49ers football and the Thursday night matchup...
-
Cooper Kupp could be back for Rams
Kupp injured his knee back in Week 6 but is getting ready to return
-
NFL DFS, Week 9: Best DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 9
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 9? You've come to the right place to find...