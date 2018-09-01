2018 NFL roster cuts tracker: Follow along as all 32 teams cut down to their final 53

With the preseason officially over, it's now cut time in the NFL.

During the preseason, NFL teams are allowed to carry 90 players on their roster, but that's going to change this weekend when all 32 NFL teams have to cut down their roster down to 53 players. That number means that a total of 1,184 players are going to lose their jobs between now and Saturday afternoon. Under NFL rules, each team has to make their final cuts by 4 p.m ET. Saturday.

However, just because the deadline is on Saturday, doesn't mean there won't be cuts before that. Most teams will start the process on Friday and like always, there will be some shocking moves. One notable player who's already out of a job is Texans punter Shane Lechler, who was cut on Friday after Houston decided to move forward with rookie Trevor Daniel.

Other notable players potentially on the chopping block include Robert Griffin III, Paxton Lynch and Mike Gillislee.

Besides cuts, you'll likely also see a fair amount of trades this weekend and we've already seen a blockbuster one with the Raiders sending Khalil Mack to Chicago.

Anyway, we'll be keeping tabs on every cut over the next 48 hours. The list below will be updated regularly with reported cuts and official cuts throughout the weekend.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Players cut to reach 53: LB Tanner Vallejo, DE Ryan Russell, WR Corey Coleman

Miami Dolphins

Players cut to reach 53: K Greg Joseph, TE Gavin Escobar, CB Tony Lippett, WR Rashawn Scott

New England Patriots

Players cut to reach 53: RB Khalfani Muhammad, WR Paul Turner, OG Jason King, DL Frank Herron, CB Ryan Lewis, WR Devin Lucien, DT Vincent Valentine, RB Mike Gillislee

New York Jets

Players cut to reach 53: WR Charles Johnson, FB Dimitri Flowers, OL Gino Gradkowski, LB David Bass, DL Kendall Reyes, OL Antonio Garcia, OL Darius James, LB Obum Gwacham, DL Xavier Cooper, LB Kevin Minter, DL Mych Thomas, RB George Atkinson, OG Alex Balducci, CB Xavier Coleman, S Kacy Rodgers II, OG Dakoda Shepley, CB Terrell Sinkfield, QB John Wolford, WR Jonah Trinnaman, K Taylor Bertolet, RB Thomas Rawls, TE Clive Walford

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Players cut to reach 53: TE Nick Keizer, CB Robertson Daniel, G/T Andrew Donnal, G Justin Evans, DE Christian La Couture, DB Kai Nacua, CB Jacskon Porter, WR DeVier Posey, LS Trent Sieg, LB Alvin Jones, OL Nico Siragusa, WR Breshad Perriman

Cincinnati Bengals

Players cut to reach 53 (FINAL): RB Jarveon Williams, DB Darius Hillary, CB C.J. Goodwin, H-back Ryan Hewitt, DE Michael Johnson, RB Chris Okoye, CB Josh Shaw, C T.J. Johnson, LB Brandon Bell, DB Tyrice Beverette, TE Moritz Bohringer, WR Devonte Boyd, DT Andrew Brown, K Jonathan Brown, RB Quinton Flowers, H-Back Jordan Franks, CB C.J. Goodwin, RB Brian Hill, LB Junior Joseph, C Brad Lundblade, WR Jared Murphy, OL Justin Murray, OL Kent Perkins, DT Simeyon Robinson, WR Kayaune Ross, CB Keivarae Russell, WR Ka'Raun White, WR Kermit Whitfield, DT Eddy Wilson, QB Logan Woodside, LB Chris Worley

Cleveland Browns

Players cut to reach 53: WR Jeff Janis, QB Brogan Roback, OL Anthony Fabiano, DL Jeremy Faulk, OL Avery Gennesy, DB Derron Smith, DL Blaine Woodson, DL Lenny Jones, OL Fred Lauina, WR C.J. Board, DB Elijah Campbell, LB Justin Currie, TE Stephen Baggett, DB Christian Boutte, P Justin Vogel

Pittsburgh Steelers

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

AFC South

Houston Texans

Players cut to reach 53: P Shane Lechler, RB Terry Swanson, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, WR Quan Bray, WR Jester Weah, RB Lavon Coleman, WR Braxton Miller, OT David Quessenberry, LB Josh Keyes, Roderick Johnson, TE Jevoni Robinson

Indianapolis Colts

Players cut to reach 53: S T.J. Green, DL Anthony Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars

Players cut to reach 53: DE Carroll Phillips

Tennessee Titans

Players cut to reach 53 (FINAL): CB Demontre Hurst, QB Luke Falk, RB Dalyn Dawkins, RB Akrum Wadley, WR Nick Williams, WR Deontay Burnett, WR Jordan Veasy, LB Josh Carraway, DE David King, OG Xavier Su'a-Filo, DL Julius Warmsley, OL Tyler Marz, OL Elijah Nkansah, TE Ethan Wolf, TE Jerome Cunningham, DB Josh Kalu, DB Damon Webb, LB Robert Spillane, OL Nico Falah, DB Trey Caldwell, DB Rico Gafford, OL Laurence Gibson, DE Francis Kallon, LB Jeff Knox, DL Du'Vonta Lampkin, LB Nyles Morgan, DE Tobenna Okeke, DT Mike Ramsay, TE Tim Semisch, WR Brandon Shippen, DB Jason Thompson, RB Lenard Tillery, LB Tony Washington, OL Cody Wichmann, DB Steven Terrell

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Players cut to reach 53: WR Jordan Leslie, CB Michael Hunter, DL DeShawn Williams, OG Jeremiah Poutasi, LB Marcus Rush, DL DeQuinton Osborne, DE Antonio Simmons, WR Mark Chapman, OL J.J. Dielman, WR Bryce Bobo, OT Austin Fleer, CB Marcus Rios, WR John Diarse, WR Carlos Henderson, CB Brendan Langley, RB De'Angelo Henderson

Kansas City Chiefs

Players cut to reach 53: WR Daniel Braverman, LB Raymond Davison, LB Rob McCray, CB Will Redmond

Los Angeles Chargers

Players cut to reach 53: K Roberto Aguayo, CB Marcus Edmond

Oakland Raiders

Players cut to reach 53: WR Griff Whalen, TE Pharaoh Brown

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Players cut to reach 53: DE Kony Ealy, OT Korren Kirven, OL Chaz Green, DE Charles Tapper

New York Giants

Players cut to reach 53: S Andrew Adams, CB Chris Lewis-Harris, LB Mark Herzlich, WR Roger Lewis, CB Leonard Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles

Players cut to reach 53: QB Christian Hackenberg, QB Joe Callahan, RB Donnel Pumphrey

Washington Redskins

Players cut to reach 53: DB Quin Blanding, OL TJ Clemmings

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Players cut to reach 53: DB Doran Grant, LB John Timu, CB Cre'Von LeBlanc, RB Ryan Nall

Detroit Lions

Players cut to reach 53: DE Jeremiah Valoaga, DL Josh Fatu, DE Cam Johnson, CB Dexter McDougle, CB Sterling Moore, WR Brian Brown, TE Marcus Lucas, T Jamar McGloster, LB Chad Meredith, G John Montelus, WR Teo Redding, DT Christian Ringo, RB Dwayne Washington, QB Jake Rudock, CB DeShawn Shead

Green Bay Packers

Players cut to reach 53: LB Chris Odom, RB Joel Bouagnon

Minnesota Vikings

Players cut to reach 53: WR Korey Robertson, WR Cayleb Jones, WR Jake Wieneke, QB Peter Pujals, LB Antwione Williams, G Kaleb Jones, G Kareem Are, T Dieugot Joseph, CB Trevon Mathis, RB Kobe McCray, FB Luke McNitt, LB Mike Needham, C JP Quinn, LB Brett Taylor, DE Brian Robison, OL Josh Andews, TE Tyler Hoppes, WR Kendall Wright

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Players cut to reach 53 (FINAL): DB Ron Parker, OG Salesi Uhatafe, OG Jamil Douglas, OG Austin Pasztor, WR Christian Blake, CB Leon McFadden, QB Kurt Benkert, FS Marcelis Branch, OT Daniel Brunskill, DB Deante Burton, WR Dontez Byrd, LB Jonathan Celestin, DE Mackendy Cheridor, DB Secdrick Cooper, RB Justin Crawford, DT Jon Cunningham, WR Reggie Davis, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, FB Jalston Fowler, TE Jaeden Graham, S Tyson Graham, TE Alex Gray, WR Devin Gray, QB Garrett Grayson, G Sean Harlow, C J.C. Hassenauer, DE J.T. Jones, WR Lamar Jordan, DB Chris Lammons, RB Terrence Magee, TE Troy Mangen, K David Marvin, DB Ryan Neal, LB Emmanuel Smith, DT Garrison Smith, K Giorgio Tavecchio, DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, WR Julian Williams, LB Anthony Winbush, RB Malik Williams

Carolina Panthers

Players cut to reach 53 (FINAL): DT Tracy Sprinkle, DE Sterling Bailey, LB Richie Brown, LB Chris Frey, CB Ladarius Gunter, S Demetrious Cox, CB Alex Carter, OT Blaine Clausell, OG Norman Price, TE Cam Serigne, WR Rasheed Bailey, WR Bug Howard, OG Quinterrius Eatmon, OT Adam Bisnowaty, TE Evan Baylis, TE Jason Reese, WR Mose Frazier, QB Kyle Allen, DE Kiante Anderson, RB Kenjon Barner, RB Reggie Bonnafon, CB Lorenzo Doss, WR Austin Duke, C Kyle Friend, QB Garrett Gilbert, DE Daeshon Hall, G Taylor Hearn, G Dorian Johnson, WR Jamaal Jones, CB Cole Luke, DE Zach Moore, DT Kendrick Norton, DE Ryan Russell, S Dezmen Southward, TE Jason Vander Laan

New Orleans Saints

Players cut to reach 53: WR Brandon Tate, DE Hau'oli Kikaha, WR Michael Floyd, OG Andrew Tiller, OG Don Barclay, TE Deon Yelder, DE George Johnson, CB Linden Stephens, LB Jayrone Elliott, DT Henry Mondeaux, LB KeShun Freeman, DT Woodrow Hamilton, DE Alex Jenkins, DB Robert Nelson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Players cut to reach 53: RB Charles Sims, DB Josh Robinson, S Keith Tandy, S Godwin Igwebuike

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Players cut to reach 53: LB Scooby Wright, CB Christian Campbell, TE Alec Bloom, K Matt McCrane, LB Matt Oplinger

Los Angeles Rams

Players cut to reach 53: OL Cornelius Lucas, WR Fred Brown, K Sam Ficken, DB Nate Holley, RB Nick Holley, WR Codey McElroy, WR JoJo Natson, OT Darrell Williams, DB Afolabi Laguda, WR Kendal Thompson, C Jake Eldrenkamp, DT Omarius Bryant, DT Chunky Clements, DL Lord Hyeamang, OG Jeremiah Kolone, DE Marcus Martin, DB Curtis Mikell, DL McKay Murphy, C Aaron Neary, DB Taurean Nixon, LB Tegray Scales, DE Brian Womac

San Francisco 49ers

Players cut to reach 53: RB Joe Williams, P Jeff Locke, OL JP Flynn, RB Ja'Quan Gardner, OG Chris Gonzalez, QB Jack Heneghan, DL Chris Jones, T Pace Murphy, WR Aldrick Robinson, TE Wes Saxton, DL Will Sutton, OL Darrell Williams, OG Jonathan Cooper, LB Korey Toomer

Seattle Seahawks

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come