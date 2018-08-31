2018 NFL roster cuts tracker: Follow along as all 32 teams cut down to their final 53

With the preseason officially over, it's now cut time in the NFL.

During the preseason, NFL teams are allowed to carry 90 players on their roster, but that's going to change this weekend when all 32 NFL teams have to cut down their roster down to 53 players. That number means that a total of 1,184 players are going to lose their jobs between now and Saturday afternoon. Under NFL rules, each team has to make their final cuts by 4 p.m ET. Saturday.

However, just because the deadline is on Saturday, doesn't mean there won't be cuts before that. Most teams will start the process on Friday and like always, there will be some shocking moves. One notable player who's already out of a job is Texans punter Shane Lechler, who was cut on Friday after Houston decided to move forward with rookie Trevor Daniel.

Other notable players potentially on the chopping block include Robert Griffin III, Paxton Lynch and Mike Gillislee.

We'll be keeping tabs on every cut over the next 48 hours. The list below will be updated regularly with reported cuts and official cuts throughout the weekend.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Miami Dolphins

Players cut to reach 53: K Greg Joseph, TE Gavin Escobar

New England Patriots

Players cut to reach 53: RB Khalfani Muhammad, WR Paul Turner, OG Jason King, DL Frank Herron, CB Ryan Lewis, WR Devin Lucien

New York Jets

Players cut to reach 53: WR Charles Johnson, FB Dimitri Flowers, OL Gino Gradkowski, LB David Bass, DL Kendall Reyes, OL Antonio Garcia, OL Darius James, LB Obum Gwacham, DL Xavier Cooper, LB Kevin Minter, DL Mych Thomas, RB George Atkinson, OG Alex Balducci, CB Xavier Coleman, S Kacy Rodgers II, OG Dakoda Shepley, CB Terrell Sinkfield, QB John Wolford, WR Jonah Trinnaman

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Players cut to reach 53: TE Nick Keizer, CB Robertson Daniel, G/T Andrew Donnal, G Justin Evans, DE Christian La Couture, DB Kai Nacua, CB Jacskon Porter, WR DeVier Posey, LS Trent Sieg, LB Alvin Jones

Cincinnati Bengals

Players cut to reach 53: RB Jarveon Williams, DB Darius Hillary

Cleveland Browns

Players cut to reach 53: WR Jeff Janis, QB Brogan Roback, OL Anthony Fabiano, DL Jeremy Faulk, OL Avery Gennesy, DB Derron Smith, DL Blaine Woodson, DL Lenny Jones, OL Fred Lauina, WR C.J. Board, DB Elijah Campbell, LB Justin Currie, TE Stephen Baggett, DB Christian Boutte

Pittsburgh Steelers

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

AFC South

Houston Texans

Players cut to reach 53: P Shane Lechler, RB Terry Swanson, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, WR Quan Bray, WR Jester Weah, RB Lavon Coleman, WR Braxton Miller, OT David Quessenberry, LB Josh Keyes, Roderick Johnson

Indianapolis Colts

Players cut to reach 53: S T.J. Green

Jacksonville Jaguars

Players cut to reach 53: DE Carroll Phillips

Tennessee Titans

Players cut to reach 53: CB Demontre Hurst

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Players cut to reach 53: WR Jordan Leslie, CB Michael Hunter, DL DeShawn Williams, OG Jeremiah Poutasi, LB Marcus Rush, DL DeQuinton Osborne, DE Antonio Simmons, WR Mark Chapman, OL J.J. Dielman, WR Bryce Bobo, OT Austin Fleer, CB Marcus Rios, WR John Diarse

Kansas City Chiefs

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Los Angeles Chargers

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Oakland Raiders

Players cut to reach 53: WR Griff Whalen, TE Pharaoh Brown

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Players cut to reach 53: DE Kony Ealy, OT Korren Kirven

New York Giants

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Philadelphia Eagles

Players cut to reach 53: QB Christian Hackenberg, QB Joe Callahan

Washington Redskins

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Detroit Lions

Players cut to reach 53: DE Jeremiah Valoaga, DL Josh Fatu, DE Cam Johnson, CB Dexter McDougle, CB Sterling Moore, WR Brian Brown, TE Marcus Lucas, T Jamar McGloster, LB Chad Meredith, G John Montelus, WR Teo Redding, DT Christian Ringo

Green Bay Packers

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come

Minnesota Vikings

Players cut to reach 53: WR Korey Robertson, WR Cayleb Jones, WR Jake Wieneke, QB Peter Pujals, LB Antwione Williams, G Kaleb Jones, G Kareem Are, T Dieugot Joseph, CB Trevon Mathis, RB Kobe McCray, FB Luke McNitt, LB Mike Needham, C JP Quinn, LB Brett Taylor

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Players cut to reach 53: DB Ron Parker, OG Salesi Uhatafe, OG Jamil Douglas, OG Austin Pasztor, WR Christian Blake, LB Anthony Wimbush, CB Leon McFadden

Carolina Panthers

Players cut to reach 53: DT Tracy Sprinkle, DE Sterling Bailey, LB Richie Brown, LB Chris Frey, CB Ladarius Gunter, S Demetrious Cox, CB Alex Carter, OT Blaine Clausell, OG Norman Price, TE Cam Serigne, WR Rasheed Bailey, WR Bug Howard, OG Quinterrius Eatmon, OT Adam Bisnowaty, TE Evan Baylis, TE Jason Reese.

New Orleans Saints

Players cut to reach 53: WR Brandon Tate, DE Hau'oli Kikaha, WR Michael Floyd, OG Andrew Tiller, OG Don Barclay, TE Deon Yelder, DE George Johnson, CB Linden Stephens, LB Jayrone Elliott, DT Henry Mondeaux, LB KeShun Freeman, DT Woodrow Hamilton, DE Alex Jenkins, DB Robert Nelson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Players cut to reach 53: RB Charles Sims

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Players cut to reach 53: LB Scooby Wright, CB Christian Campbell, TE Alec Bloom, K Matt McCrane, LB Matt Oplinger

Los Angeles Rams

Players cut to reach 53: OL Cornelius Lucas, WR Fred Brown, K Sam Ficken, DB Nate Holley, RB Nick Holley, WR Codey McElroy, WR JoJo Natson, OT Darrell Williams, DB Afolabi Laguda, WR Kendal Thompson, C Jake Eldrenkamp, DT Omarius Bryant, DT Chunky Clements, DL Lord Hyeamang, OG Jeremiah Kolone, DE Marcus Martin, DB Curtis Mikell, DL McKay Murphy, C Aaron Neary, DB Taurean Nixon, LB Tegray Scales, DE Brian Womac

San Francisco 49ers

Players cut to reach 53: RB Joe Williams, P Jeff Locke, OL JP Flynn, RB Ja'Quan Gardner, OG Chris Gonzalez, QB Jack Heneghan, DL Chris Jones, T Pace Murphy, WR Aldrick Robinson, TE Wes Saxton, DL Will Sutton, OL Darrell Williams

Seattle Seahawks

Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come