2018 NFL roster cuts tracker: Follow along as all 32 teams cut down to their final 53
Take a look at all the cuts made by every team as they reduce their rosters down to 53 players
With the preseason officially over, it's now cut time in the NFL.
During the preseason, NFL teams are allowed to carry 90 players on their roster, but that's going to change this weekend when all 32 NFL teams have to cut down their roster down to 53 players. That number means that a total of 1,184 players are going to lose their jobs between now and Saturday afternoon. Under NFL rules, each team has to make their final cuts by 4 p.m ET. Saturday.
However, just because the deadline is on Saturday, doesn't mean there won't be cuts before that. Most teams will start the process on Friday and like always, there will be some shocking moves. One notable player who's already out of a job is Texans punter Shane Lechler, who was cut on Friday after Houston decided to move forward with rookie Trevor Daniel.
Other notable players potentially on the chopping block include Robert Griffin III, Paxton Lynch and Mike Gillislee.
We'll be keeping tabs on every cut over the next 48 hours. The list below will be updated regularly with reported cuts and official cuts throughout the weekend.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Miami Dolphins
Players cut to reach 53: K Greg Joseph, TE Gavin Escobar
New England Patriots
Players cut to reach 53: RB Khalfani Muhammad, WR Paul Turner, OG Jason King, DL Frank Herron, CB Ryan Lewis, WR Devin Lucien
New York Jets
Players cut to reach 53: WR Charles Johnson, FB Dimitri Flowers, OL Gino Gradkowski, LB David Bass, DL Kendall Reyes, OL Antonio Garcia, OL Darius James, LB Obum Gwacham, DL Xavier Cooper, LB Kevin Minter, DL Mych Thomas, RB George Atkinson, OG Alex Balducci, CB Xavier Coleman, S Kacy Rodgers II, OG Dakoda Shepley, CB Terrell Sinkfield, QB John Wolford, WR Jonah Trinnaman
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Players cut to reach 53: TE Nick Keizer, CB Robertson Daniel, G/T Andrew Donnal, G Justin Evans, DE Christian La Couture, DB Kai Nacua, CB Jacskon Porter, WR DeVier Posey, LS Trent Sieg, LB Alvin Jones
Cincinnati Bengals
Players cut to reach 53: RB Jarveon Williams, DB Darius Hillary
Cleveland Browns
Players cut to reach 53: WR Jeff Janis, QB Brogan Roback, OL Anthony Fabiano, DL Jeremy Faulk, OL Avery Gennesy, DB Derron Smith, DL Blaine Woodson, DL Lenny Jones, OL Fred Lauina, WR C.J. Board, DB Elijah Campbell, LB Justin Currie, TE Stephen Baggett, DB Christian Boutte
Pittsburgh Steelers
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
AFC South
Houston Texans
Players cut to reach 53: P Shane Lechler, RB Terry Swanson, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, WR Quan Bray, WR Jester Weah, RB Lavon Coleman, WR Braxton Miller, OT David Quessenberry, LB Josh Keyes, Roderick Johnson
Indianapolis Colts
Players cut to reach 53: S T.J. Green
Jacksonville Jaguars
Players cut to reach 53: DE Carroll Phillips
Tennessee Titans
Players cut to reach 53: CB Demontre Hurst
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Players cut to reach 53: WR Jordan Leslie, CB Michael Hunter, DL DeShawn Williams, OG Jeremiah Poutasi, LB Marcus Rush, DL DeQuinton Osborne, DE Antonio Simmons, WR Mark Chapman, OL J.J. Dielman, WR Bryce Bobo, OT Austin Fleer, CB Marcus Rios, WR John Diarse
Kansas City Chiefs
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Los Angeles Chargers
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Oakland Raiders
Players cut to reach 53: WR Griff Whalen, TE Pharaoh Brown
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Players cut to reach 53: DE Kony Ealy, OT Korren Kirven
New York Giants
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Philadelphia Eagles
Players cut to reach 53: QB Christian Hackenberg, QB Joe Callahan
Washington Redskins
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Detroit Lions
Players cut to reach 53: DE Jeremiah Valoaga, DL Josh Fatu, DE Cam Johnson, CB Dexter McDougle, CB Sterling Moore, WR Brian Brown, TE Marcus Lucas, T Jamar McGloster, LB Chad Meredith, G John Montelus, WR Teo Redding, DT Christian Ringo
Green Bay Packers
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
Minnesota Vikings
Players cut to reach 53: WR Korey Robertson, WR Cayleb Jones, WR Jake Wieneke, QB Peter Pujals, LB Antwione Williams, G Kaleb Jones, G Kareem Are, T Dieugot Joseph, CB Trevon Mathis, RB Kobe McCray, FB Luke McNitt, LB Mike Needham, C JP Quinn, LB Brett Taylor
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Players cut to reach 53: DB Ron Parker, OG Salesi Uhatafe, OG Jamil Douglas, OG Austin Pasztor, WR Christian Blake, LB Anthony Wimbush, CB Leon McFadden
Carolina Panthers
Players cut to reach 53: DT Tracy Sprinkle, DE Sterling Bailey, LB Richie Brown, LB Chris Frey, CB Ladarius Gunter, S Demetrious Cox, CB Alex Carter, OT Blaine Clausell, OG Norman Price, TE Cam Serigne, WR Rasheed Bailey, WR Bug Howard, OG Quinterrius Eatmon, OT Adam Bisnowaty, TE Evan Baylis, TE Jason Reese.
New Orleans Saints
Players cut to reach 53: WR Brandon Tate, DE Hau'oli Kikaha, WR Michael Floyd, OG Andrew Tiller, OG Don Barclay, TE Deon Yelder, DE George Johnson, CB Linden Stephens, LB Jayrone Elliott, DT Henry Mondeaux, LB KeShun Freeman, DT Woodrow Hamilton, DE Alex Jenkins, DB Robert Nelson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Players cut to reach 53: RB Charles Sims
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Players cut to reach 53: LB Scooby Wright, CB Christian Campbell, TE Alec Bloom, K Matt McCrane, LB Matt Oplinger
Los Angeles Rams
Players cut to reach 53: OL Cornelius Lucas, WR Fred Brown, K Sam Ficken, DB Nate Holley, RB Nick Holley, WR Codey McElroy, WR JoJo Natson, OT Darrell Williams, DB Afolabi Laguda, WR Kendal Thompson, C Jake Eldrenkamp, DT Omarius Bryant, DT Chunky Clements, DL Lord Hyeamang, OG Jeremiah Kolone, DE Marcus Martin, DB Curtis Mikell, DL McKay Murphy, C Aaron Neary, DB Taurean Nixon, LB Tegray Scales, DE Brian Womac
San Francisco 49ers
Players cut to reach 53: RB Joe Williams, P Jeff Locke, OL JP Flynn, RB Ja'Quan Gardner, OG Chris Gonzalez, QB Jack Heneghan, DL Chris Jones, T Pace Murphy, WR Aldrick Robinson, TE Wes Saxton, DL Will Sutton, OL Darrell Williams
Seattle Seahawks
Players cut to reach 53: Announcement of cuts still to come
