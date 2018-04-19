2018 NFL schedule: Eagles vs. Jaguars headlines three games to be played in London

Seahawks-Raiders and Titans-Chargers are the other two International Series games to be played in England

The NFL wants football to be a global phenomenon, and the International Series is a big part of that plan. The league announced Wednesday night that the Rams will face the Chiefs in Mexico City on Monday, Nov. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET, and on Thursday morning we learned of three more games slated to take place in England:

From the perspective of mid-April, these have the makings of four really good games, something that hasn't always been the case in this series. And the Eagles-Jaguars get-together, which features the defending Super Bowl champions and the AFC Conference Championship Game participants, is in the running for best matchup in International Series history.

If you're a fan of one of these teams, some good news: Four of the eight teams that played in the 2017 International Series went on to win their division last season: The Jags, the Saints, the Vikings and the Rams. Also noteworthy: Each of those teams won their international game.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES