2018 NFL schedule: Eagles vs. Jaguars headlines three games to be played in London
Seahawks-Raiders and Titans-Chargers are the other two International Series games to be played in England
The NFL wants football to be a global phenomenon, and the International Series is a big part of that plan. The league announced Wednesday night that the Rams will face the Chiefs in Mexico City on Monday, Nov. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET, and on Thursday morning we learned of three more games slated to take place in England:
- The Seahawks face the Raiders on Oct. 14 at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium;
- The Titans face the Chargers at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 21;
- And the Eagles will play the Jaguars at Wembley on Oct. 28.
From the perspective of mid-April, these have the makings of four really good games, something that hasn't always been the case in this series. And the Eagles-Jaguars get-together, which features the defending Super Bowl champions and the AFC Conference Championship Game participants, is in the running for best matchup in International Series history.
If you're a fan of one of these teams, some good news: Four of the eight teams that played in the 2017 International Series went on to win their division last season: The Jags, the Saints, the Vikings and the Rams. Also noteworthy: Each of those teams won their international game.
-
LOOK: Did Jags reveal new uniform?
The Jags' new uniforms will feature a simpler, cleaner look
-
Comparing Barkley to top-10 pick RBs
Sizing up the ultra-talented Penn State runner against Gurley, Elliott, Fournette, and McC...
-
Poll: Redskins are least trusted in NFL
Sorry, Cleveland, but this one belongs to Daniel Snyder and Co.
-
NFL Draft odds, props, best bets 2018
SportsLine stat geek R.J. White shares his favorite prop bets for the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Lamar deserves to be in top-five QB talk
Will Brinson brings on Lance Zierlein of NFL Media to talk about anything and everything related...
-
Rams face Chiefs on MNF in Mexico
The NFL and Mexico City have a deal to play games in the capital of Mexico through the 2021...