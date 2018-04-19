2018 NFL schedule: Eagles vs. Jaguars headlines three games to be played in London

The NFL wants football to be a global phenomenon, and the International Series is a big part of that plan. The league announced Wednesday night that the Rams will face the Chiefs in Mexico City on Monday, Nov. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET, and on Thursday morning we learned of three more games slated to take place in England:

The Seahawks face the Raiders on Oct. 14 at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium;

The Titans face the Chargers at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 21;

And the Eagles will play the Jaguars at Wembley on Oct. 28.

From the perspective of mid-April, these have the makings of four really good games, something that hasn't always been the case in this series. And the Eagles-Jaguars get-together, which features the defending Super Bowl champions and the AFC Conference Championship Game participants, is in the running for best matchup in International Series history.

If you're a fan of one of these teams, some good news: Four of the eight teams that played in the 2017 International Series went on to win their division last season: The Jags, the Saints, the Vikings and the Rams. Also noteworthy: Each of those teams won their international game.