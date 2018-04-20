2018 NFL schedule: How to watch, stream every 'Monday Night Football' game

The NFL schedule arrived on Thursday night, which means it's time for us to begin planning our lives -- at least from September to February -- around football. Let's take a look at what "Monday Night Football" has in store for us this coming season.

Some of the best matchups include:

Week 1: Rams at Raiders in Jon Gruden's hyped return to coaching

Week 4: Chiefs at Broncos in an AFC West clash

Week 5: Redskins at Saints when Washington gets tested against one of the NFC's best

Week 6: 49ers at Packers when it's Jimmy Garoppolo against Aaron Rodgers

Week 11: Chiefs at Rams in Mexico City

Week 15: Saints at Panthers in an NFC South battle between two playoff contenders

Here's the entire Monday night slate of games (all times Eastern):

Week 1, Sept. 10: Jets at Lions, 7:10 p.m. ESPN

Week 1, Sept. 10: Rams at Raiders, 10:20 p.m., ESPN

Week 2, Sept. 17: Seahawks at Bears, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 3, Sept. 24: Steelers at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN



Week 4, Oct. 1: Chiefs at Broncos, 8:15 p.m, ESPN



Week 5, Oct. 8: Redskins at Saints, 8:15 p.m, ESPN



Week 6, Oct. 15: 49ers at Packers, 8:15 p.m, ESPN



Week 7, Oct. 22: Giants at Falcons, 8:15 p.m, ESPN



Week 8, Oct. 29: Patriots at Bills, 8:15 p.m, ESPN



Week 9, Nov. 5: Titans at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m, ESPN



Week 10, Nov. 12: Giants at 49ers, 8:15 p.m, ESPN



Week 11, Nov. 19: Chiefs at Rams (Mexico City), 8:15 p.m, ESPN



Week 12, Nov. 26: Titans at Texans, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 13, Dec. 3: Redskins at Eagles, 8:15 p.m, ESPN



Week 14, Dec. 10: Vikings at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m, ESPN



Week 15, Dec. 17: Saints at Panthers, 8:15 p.m, ESPN



Week 16, Dec. 24: Broncos at Raiders, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Per usual, "Monday Night Football" will be broadcasted by ESPN, though they'll have a completely new broadcasting booth without Jon Gruden or Sean McDonough. It's not yet known who will be the analyst, but we do know that the play-by-play commentator will be Joe Tessitore. As always, you can stream "Monday Night Football" by using WatchESPN.

Happy scheduling!