2018 NFL schedule: Live updates, leaks, Thanksgiving matchups, TNF and MNF games

The NFL will release the 2018 NFL schedule Thursday at 8 p.m. ET but key matchups have begun to leak. We know that the Chiefs and the Rams will meet in Mexico City in November for Monday Night Football, but there are other big showdowns also. There's also a report that the Super Bowl champion Eagles will host the Falcons in the season opener.

The Steelers have 2018 rematches against both AFC Championship teams -- the Jaguars and the Patriots -- both of whom beat Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh (the Jags did it twice) last season.

The Raiders face the 49ers in San Francisco as Jon Gruden returns to the Bay Area.

The Eagles return to Los Angeles to face the Rams. This is where Carson Wentz tore his ACL during Week 14 of the 2018 season. This could also be the matchup of the NFC's two best teams.

Find out exactly when these games will be played -- along with the 249 other regular-season get-togethers -- below in our 2018 NFL schedule-release live blog.

