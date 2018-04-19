2018 NFL schedule: Live updates, leaks, Thanksgiving matchups, TNF and MNF games
The NFL season may be some five months off but on Thursday we'll learn when all 256 regular-season games will be played
The NFL will release the 2018 NFL schedule Thursday at 8 p.m. ET but key matchups have begun to leak. We know that the Chiefs and the Rams will meet in Mexico City in November for Monday Night Football, but there are other big showdowns also. There's also a report that the Super Bowl champion Eagles will host the Falcons in the season opener.
- The Steelers have 2018 rematches against both AFC Championship teams -- the Jaguars and the Patriots -- both of whom beat Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh (the Jags did it twice) last season.
- The Raiders face the 49ers in San Francisco as Jon Gruden returns to the Bay Area.
- The Eagles return to Los Angeles to face the Rams. This is where Carson Wentz tore his ACL during Week 14 of the 2018 season. This could also be the matchup of the NFC's two best teams.
Find out exactly when these games will be played -- along with the 249 other regular-season get-togethers -- below in our 2018 NFL schedule-release live blog.
But there's more! The Pick Six Podcast -- now daily, with 30-minute eps up every morning, subscribe here -- will break it down in full detail on Friday morning.
Alright, to the live blog:
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
-
Giants seem like they aren't drafting QB
Gettleman shot down the idea that he will take a quarterback with the second pick in next week's...
-
Dwight Freeney to retire as a Colt
Freeney played 11 seasons with the Colts and finished with 125.5 career sacks
-
Belichick's dog dresses just like him
This might be the most Belichick thing ever
-
NFL free agency: Team by team tracker
Keep up with the latest moves in free agency as teams try to build a Super Bowl contender
-
Top prospects get Dallas street murals
Bradley Chubb, Josh Rosen, Saquon Barkley and others landed a giant mural in the city of D...
-
Giants release Brandon Marshall
We breakdown the release of Marshall and what it could mean for Dez Bryant