2018 NFL schedule: Rams will face Chiefs in Mexico City in November on MNF

We've known since late January that the NFL's International Series was returning to Mexico City for the third straight year, though this time the Raiders won't be one of the teams playing. Instead, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the Rams and Chiefs would face off.

And now we know when it will happen: Monday, Nov. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Looking forward to another outstanding atmosphere for @NFL football at Mexico's @EstadioAzteca pic.twitter.com/5kQRsoQHDG — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) April 19, 2018

This will mark the second time the Chiefs have played in Mexico; they met the Cowboys in a 1996 preseason game in Monterrey.

"Over the past two seasons, we have seen the extraordinary passion that exists for NFL football in Mexico," Goodell said during his Super Bowl press conference. "We are excited for another memorable event at Estadio Azteca as the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs head to Mexico City in 2018."

The Rams, as part of the terms of their relocation, agreed to host one international game per season until their new stadium opens in 2020. That meant playing in a game in London in the previous two years, but the Rams have since requested to play their international game in Mexico City in part because of the 10-hour flights from the west coast of the United States to England.

"It is great to be participating in the NFL's international games again and working with the league to grow the game abroad," Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement issued in January. "Mexico has one of the largest NFL fan bases in the world and we are excited to bring Rams football to the millions of fans there."

The NFL and Mexico City have a deal to play games in the capital of Mexico through the 2021 season.

"We know there's interest in other cities in Mexico, other than Mexico City," Goodell said at the time. "We think that's something we may consider in the future. Right now we have such a great arrangement in Mexico City … that I think we want to continue to build on that."