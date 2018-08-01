2018 NFL Training Camps: Aaron Rodgers on playing until he's 40, contract talks, his health

GREEN Bay, Wis. – So Aaron Rodgers wants to play until his 40?

"Forty is the new 35 for quarterbacks," said Rodgers, who turns 35 in December.

He's got a point. New England's Tom Brady turns 41 this week and Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints is 39. Philip Rivers (36), Ben Roethlisberger (36) and Eli Manning (37) are all well past 30 and heading towards 40.

"Yeah, we don't get hit as much (as the old days), but we still get hit," Rodgers said. "I think it has a lot to do with how we take care of our bodies. I think I can play until I am 40."

Rodgers isn't quite Brady when it comes to his body, but he's done a lot to make himself feel a lot better. He's cut out dairy and eats clean on most days. But, unlike Brady, he cheats.

"He's like a robot that way – in a good way," Rodgers said. "I just can't be that way. I like my sweets now and then."

After his 2017 season was cut short by a broken collarbone on one of those hits he said they still take, Rodgers is back healthy again slinging his rocket throws all over the field. His quick release and power arm were on display Monday when I watched in practice. He hit tight end Jimmy Graham down the seam on a vintage Rodgers throw that turned into a score.

Rodgers did throw three picks that day, and there are those who chart such things for a mindless exercise, but that doesn't matter for him since he doesn't throw many interceptions in games. This isn't Brett Favre, who threw the most in NFL history.

The Packers failed to reach the playoffs with Rodgers on the sideline, but now with him back under center they are considered a Super Bowl favorite.

"Anytime you go from the best in the business, it's going to be a huge drop off," Packers receiver Davante Adams said. "We got him back this year, so we're looking forward to big things."

Rodgers said he has no limitations and feels better than even before the surgery.

"The tough thing is I felt it was a lost season late in my career," Rodgers said. "It's one I will never get back. That's tough to handle."

There is the contract talk hanging over his head. He has two years left on his deal, but with so many quarterbacks receiving new deals in the past two years, it's almost inherent on the Packers to give him a mega-deal. That deal would almost certainly make him the highest-paid player in the league – and rightfully so.

There has been talk of Rodgers wanting his contract to be unique, such as including player-option outs in it (no way that happens), but he is hopeful that something can get done.

"I'd like to finish my career here, but you never know," he said. "I'd like to think they can work it out, but it's happened to a lot of guys around here where they didn't. Look at Brett (Favre), (John) Kuhn, Greg Jennings and lots of guys. When you get to a certain age, they might not view you as indispensible like you once were."

That's not happening anytime soon with Rodgers. Even so, I asked Rodgers if he felt as if he would be indispensible at the age of 40.

"I would like to think so," he said with a sly grin.

It's hard to doubt him considering what he's already done in his career.

