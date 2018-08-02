2018 NFL Training Camps: Andrew Luck and Colts seem to be trending up, but D an issue

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Andrew Luck leaped. Andrew Luck ran. Andrew Luck twirled once or twice, and I'm fairly certain I may have seen him skipping from one drill to the next at one point like the giddy school kid he appears to be with his shoulder no longer hounding him and his career seemingly back on track.

But Andrew Luck did not throw a football at all on Thursday. Not a single pass.

He handed the ball off plenty and he went through drills with the starting offense as a quarterback might normally do, but anytime a throwing motion was in order the ball was tucked in his left arm and he went through the throwing motion with his right, only, obviously, without delivering a pass. It's been a fairly regular sight at Colts camp and one, I'm told, likely to remain the case for much of the summer.

Three days on. One day off. Three days on, one day off. It's designed to replicate the routines of the regular season – when quarterbacks basically throw regularly in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, with a lighter load on Friday and then Saturday is just a walk-through ahead of Sundays game. Makes sense to me. Luck is clearly fully on board – though I swear a few times I thought he wasn't going to be able to hold back and might actually riffle a pass or two at old pal T.Y. Hilton.

All of this is designed with the intention of avoiding the fits and starts and setbacks that have dogged Luck since he was allowed to play through a shoulder problem way back in 2016, which ultimately cost him the entirety of the 2017 season and brought us to the present – with rookie head coach Frank Reich, a former accomplished NFL quarterback himself, now in charge of the team and with young general manager Chris Ballard, in his second season at the helm, now prepared to finally get an extended look at the very player who made this job so attractive in the first place.

"We set it up before camp started, what the off days would be, and it's working well," Reich told me after a tepid 100-minute session that was designed with some recovery in mind after four straight days thumping in the pads. "He is still dialed in when we have an off-day from throwing, to still get out here and do some work in the run game and still get some footwork done, and then get a little extra rehab in as well to get a little stronger."

First things off, I am buying this program for Luck and the fact that he is in fact in line to take part in the preseason and start from Week 1. Yes, owner Jim Irsay has gotten himself into a pickle in the past with several of his proclamations about Luck's health and Luck's mindset and Luck's ability to win multiple Super Bowls. So I understand the trepidation among some when it comes to this lingering injury condition, but nothing I saw or heard – whispered or otherwise – during my sting at camp indicated anything other than Luck being ahead of schedule, if anything.

Luck has yet to complain of any pain, though that's not to say there isn't the natural soreness that comes with this time of year. There hasn't been anything close to a hiccup yet, and his passion for the game is more overt than ever. Even on a day in which he knew he wouldn't be doing much, Luck was beaming and brimming with enthusiasm for even the most mundane and rudimentary of hand-off sessions. Just being back on the field and pain-free has clearly been cathartic for him, and that love of the game can only be infectious after the drudgery of 3-13 season without him.

"His leadership has been really good, and that the kind of energy we need out on the field with every little detail," Reich said. "And there really is – as you are saying – the idea is not for him to just go through the motions, it is for him to be dialed in on every rep, on every play whether he is just dropping back and just simulating a throw. That's the kind of focus it takes and he's definitely doing it."

Hilton said he isn't taking a single practice back with Luck for granted. He has literally pinched himself at times.

"Oh, absolutely, just to know that it's real," said Hilton, the one skill player on this roster who actually experienced the salad days of Luck's first few years in the league with him. "Just seeing him back out here, getting back to himself, you know it means a lot to him. But just having him back out there, as a team, to have our leader back, is always fun.

"He keeps us going, just to see his spirit. You know last year with him not playing and the coming in this year, he's just so fired up – in meetings, in the huddle. You see it, you see this fire that he has lit, and it only sparks us as a team."

This offense is going to be just fine (the defense is quite another story). If they can stay relatively healthy this will be the best offensive line in Indianapolis since Jeff Saturday was anchoring at center in front of Peyton Manning. They have a potential future Hall of Famer in rookie guard Quenton Nelson ("He's a monster," Reich said.), Ryan Kelly is a quality center and Anthony Castonzo can get you through a season at left tackle. Matt Slauson and Austin Howard will likely round out the group and they have ample experience and moxie. Marlon Mack will help set a physical tone as a thumping top back in the run game and they are deep at tight end with Eric Ebron flashing big-play potential and Jack Doyle an 80-catch contributor. Other receivers need to emerge beyond Hilton, and the hope is free-agent Ryan Grant clicks quickly with Luck ("We feel very good about what Ryan has been doing," Reich told me).

Reich is a cerebral thinker like Luck, and he quickly clicked with him. He has run a tough camp so far – by modern day standards – and players say he is approachable and making an early mark. I asked Hilton what Reich was bringing to the offense in particular and he immediately said, "confidence and swag."

Luck's presence alone will bring a calming vibe to that unit on offense and he has been able to do more with less throughout his career. No doubt he will help develop a young receiver or two if he stays healthy (rookie sixth-round pick Deon Cain is drawing some buzz among the team's brain trust) and I guarantee you Reich sticks with the run and demands balance to keep the quarterback upright.

I'm not sure how all of that will translate in the standings in a fickle and unpredictable AFC South in particular (again, they are going to give up a lot of points), but things are most definitely trending up in Indianapolis for the first time in a long time. They will continue to hunt for pass rushers and playmakers on defense via trades, free agency and the 2019 draft, and work remains to be done, but the mere sight of a healthy and jovial Luck is cause for moderate celebration.

"We don't talk, we just work," Hilton said of an offense that is quietly brimming to prove people wrong. "At the end of the day the team that are lined up on the schedule are going to have to see us. It's a whole new year, a whole new Colts team, and we're looking forward to the season … We might sneak up on teams, but if they're not ready they're going to feel us."

