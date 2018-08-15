2018 NFL Training Camps: Expect Redskins, Jets to be feisty this season, and more notes

RICHMOND, Va. -- If nothing else, the Redskins and Jets provided pugilism fans with more than they could have ever hoped for this week. During the three practice sessions I watched between these teams before Washington broke camp at Richmond and headed north there was no shortage of scuffles and fireworks.

Even on Tuesday, which was supposed to be a lighter day in shells and shorts, there were still a few incidents and occasions when emotions almost got the better of any number of players, and a meme or two surely came from Skins trash-talking safety D.J. Swearinger taking a faux swing at ex-Skins receiver Terrelle Pryor, with Pryor flinching before stalking the safety to the sidelines.

Let's just say that these two teams have no shortage of animated characters and were certainly ready to stand up for teammates and mix it up. Did it go too far at times? Certainly. But deep down inside at a certain level, as much as both coaches disdained the repeated flare-ups, on some level the concept of defending teammates and showing team unity bodes well. I expect these two teams to be feisty this season. Both seem to have a quiet chip on their shoulders as they are largely afterthoughts in the 2018 NFL conversation and the Jets flashed more speed and energy than some may be expecting, while the Skins, who have been run over far too often in recent years, showed a certain toughness that I wasn't banking on.

Bottom line: if you weren't originally planning on watching much, or any, of the preseason game between these teams on Thursday night you may want to keep an eye out. All of a sudden there is a lot of history between these two teams.

Final Jets/Skins observations