2018 NFL win totals, predictions: Vegas expert picks over 10.5 for Patriots

With 2018 NFL schedules released and Vegas lines already set for Week 1, sportsbooks are offering bets on NFL win totals. They range from the lofty -- 10.5 for the Vikings, Patriots, Steelers, Packers and defending Super Bowl champion Eagles -- to the 4.5 assigned to the lowly Browns.

Before you bet over or under on any team, you have to see what SportsLine stat geek R.J. White has to say.

White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He knows what it takes to win on football's biggest stage and finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest last season, the nation's most prestigious handicapping tournament, after also going deep in 2015.

We can tell you White is going over 10.5 wins for the Patriots, laying -145 (bet $145 to win $100).

"We usually have to pay a premium on the Patriots' over, yet here we're seeing it at 10.5 as if they're just another good team," White told SportsLine. "The Patriots have won at least 12 games in eight straight seasons, and as long as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski return [and they should], you can mark them down for another big year."

New England was second in the NFL last year in scoring at 28.6 points per game, No. 2 in passing yards at 276.1 and tops in the league in total yards at 394.2. Brady threw for over 500 yards in the Super Bowl and tossed eight touchdown passes with no interceptions in the postseason.

White also has a strong take on the win totals of four other teams, including the Rams (9.5). L.A. acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks in the offseason after going 11-5, but does White think they can repeat their success?

The Rams face a daunting NFC West featuring a 49ers team that closed 2017 on a five-game win streak, a Seahawks team with one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL and a Cardinals team that will get a healthy David Johnson back after he missed 15 games with a wrist injury.

White knows a huge scheduling factor determines whether the Rams win total goes over or under.

So which teams should you bet over and which should you go under on? Check out the odds below

Browns - 4.5

Bengals - 5.5

Cardinals - 5.5

Dolphins - 5.5

Redskins - 5.5

Bills - 6.5

Bears - 6.5

Buccaneers - 6.5

Colts - 6.5

Jets - 6.5

Broncos - 7.5

Chiefs - 7.5

Giants - 7.5

Lions - 7.5

Titans - 7.5

Ravens - 8.5

Panthers - 8.5

Cowboys - 8.5

Saints - 8.5

Raiders - 8.5

49ers - 8.5

Seahawks - 8.5

Falcons - 9.5

Texans - 9.5

Jaguars - 9.5

Chargers - 9.5

Rams - 9.5

Vikings - 10.5

Packers - 10.5

Patriots - 10.5

Eagles - 10.5

Steelers - 10.5