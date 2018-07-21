2018 NFL win totals, predictions: Vegas expert picks over 8.5 for Chiefs

With the 2018 NFL season quickly approaching, sportsbooks are updating their projected win totals for every team. They range from just 4.5 for the Browns to 10.5 for five teams, including the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. But before you lock in your 2018 NFL picks, you have to see what SportsLine stat geek R.J. White has to say. White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He knows what it takes to win on football's biggest stage and finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest last season, the nation's most prestigious handicapping tournament, after also going deep in 2015.



If you had placed $100 on each of R.J. White's NFL point-spread picks last season, you would have won nearly $2,000. Smart bettors tail his selections.



Now, using fresh odds from the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, SportsLine's top NFL analyst has isolated five teams he feels strongly about and hammered those totals hard. His selections are only available over on SportsLine.



We'll give one away: White is all-in on the Chiefs going Over 8.5 wins. He strongly expects the Chiefs to at least match their 10-win total from last season.



White is confident that Chiefs coach Andy Reid made the correct move by inserting Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and saying goodbye to solid but unspectacular veteran Alex Smith. "The Chiefs are a perennial winner with a great head coach who can manage the continuity of the offense, despite losing its starting quarterback and offensive coordinator," White told SportsLIne.



"You have to go all the way back to 2012, before Andy Reid joined the team, to find a year in which the Chiefs didn't beat this win total. The defense is getting Eric Berry back and got an injection of youth in the draft. If Patrick Mahomes doesn't fall completely flat on his face, this Over should easily come through for us."



White also has locked in a surprising pick for the 49ers' win total and just made the call on the Saints' season. You absolutely need to see his picks on SportsLine before you lock in yours.



So which teams should you bet over and which should you go under on? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to get the five best season-win total bets, all from the stat geek who finished in the top 1 percent of the nation's top handicapping contest.



Browns - 4.5

Bengals- 5.5

Cardinals - 5.5

Dolphins - 5.5

Redskins - 5.5

Bills - 6.5

Bears - 6.5

Buccaneers - 6.5

Colts - 6.5

Jets - 6.5

Broncos - 7.5

Chiefs - 7.5

Giants - 7.5

Lions - 7.5

Titans - 7.5

Ravens - 8.5

Panthers - 8.5

Cowboys - 8.5

Saints - 8.5

Raiders - 8.5

49ers - 8.5

Seahawks - 8.5

Falcons - 9.5

Texans - 9.5

Jaguars - 9.5

Chargers - 9.5

Rams - 9.5

Vikings - 10.5

Packers - 10.5

Patriots - 10.5

Eagles - 10.5

Steelers - 10.5