2018 NFL win totals, predictions: Vegas expert picks over 8.5 for Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL preseason has officially kicked off. It's the time of year teams will make tough decisions on which players will be cut and who will make the final roster. Injuries and free agent moves will also affect how sportsbooks update their projected 2018 NFL win totals for all 32 teams. You can bet whether a team goes under or over that total and potentially reap a huge payday. The Browns, who have won just one game total in the last two seasons, have the NFL's lowest projected win total at 4.5, while the Packers, Patriots, Eagles, Vikings and Steelers are all tied at 10.5.

We'll give one away: White is surprisingly picking the Chiefs to go over 8.5 wins this season.



"The Chiefs have finished with a winning record in each of coach Andy Reid's five seasons, with a point differential of +70 or better each year," White told SportsLine. "Swapping quarterback Alex Smith for second-year man Patrick Mahomes might not be a downgrade. After all, remember how we thought before last year that Smith might be lowering the upside of that offense? I trust this coaching staff to get it done yet again."



And the Chiefs face a fortunate non-divisional slate this season, with games against the Cardinals, Bengals and Browns.



Browns - 4.5

Bengals- 5.5

Cardinals - 5.5

Dolphins - 5.5

Redskins - 5.5

Bills - 6.5

Bears - 6.5

Buccaneers - 6.5

Colts - 6.5

Jets - 6.5

Broncos - 7.5

Chiefs - 7.5

Giants - 7.5

Lions - 7.5

Titans - 7.5

Ravens - 8.5

Panthers - 8.5

Cowboys - 8.5

Saints - 8.5

Raiders - 8.5

49ers - 8.5

Seahawks - 8.5

Falcons - 9.5

Texans - 9.5

Jaguars - 9.5

Chargers - 9.5

Rams - 9.5

Vikings - 10.5

Packers - 10.5

Patriots - 10.5

Eagles - 10.5

Steelers - 10.5