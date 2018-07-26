2018 NFL win totals, predictions: Vegas expert picks under 8.5 for 49ers

It's training camp time in the NFL. Roster moves will be made, free agents will sign, and injuries will occur. Throughout it all, sportsbooks will update their projected 2018 NFL win totals for every team. You can bet whether a team goes under or over that total and potentially reap a huge payday. Despite rumors of signing Dez Bryant, the Browns have the league's lowest projected win total at 4.5, while the Vikings, Packers, Patriots, Eagles, and Steelers are all tied at 10.5.

Before you lock in your 2018 NFL picks, you need to see what SportsLine stat geek R.J. White has to say. White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He knows what it takes to win on football's biggest stage and finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest last season, the nation's most prestigious handicapping tournament, after also going deep in 2015.



If you had placed $100 on each of R.J. White's NFL point-spread picks last season, you would have won nearly $2,000. Smart bettors tail his selections.



Now, using fresh odds from the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, SportsLine's top NFL analyst has isolated five teams he feels strongly about and hammered those totals hard. His selections are only available over on SportsLine.



We'll give one away: White is surprisingly picking the 49ers to go under 8.5 wins this season and not have a winning record. This same 49ers team won five straight to close out last season after acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo and acquired RB Jerick McKinnon in the off-season.

"It's asking a lot for this team to finish with a winning record considering they're in a division with two other good teams in the Rams and Seahawks," White told SportsLine. "They have a lot of holes outside of quarterback, and their schedule should test them early and often."

The 49ers face a daunting road slate this season, with trips to Minnesota, Kansas City, and Green Bay, as well as divisional games at Seattle and L.A.



White also has locked in a surprising pick for the Chiefs' win total and just made the call on the Saints' season. You absolutely need to see his picks on SportsLine before you lock in yours.



So which teams should you bet over and which should you go under on? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to get the five best season-win total bets, all from the stat geek who finished in the top 1 percent of the nation's top handicapping contest.



Browns - 4.5

Bengals- 5.5

Cardinals - 5.5

Dolphins - 5.5

Redskins - 5.5

Bills - 6.5

Bears - 6.5

Buccaneers - 6.5

Colts - 6.5

Jets - 6.5

Broncos - 7.5

Chiefs - 7.5

Giants - 7.5

Lions - 7.5

Titans - 7.5

Ravens - 8.5

Panthers - 8.5

Cowboys - 8.5

Saints - 8.5

Raiders - 8.5

49ers - 8.5

Seahawks - 8.5

Falcons - 9.5

Texans - 9.5

Jaguars - 9.5

Chargers - 9.5

Rams - 9.5

Vikings - 10.5

Packers - 10.5

Patriots - 10.5

Eagles - 10.5

Steelers - 10.5