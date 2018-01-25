2018 Pro Bowl odds: AFC vs. NFC picks from expert who's 59-29 on NFL totals
Mike Tierney has owned NFL Over-Under picks and just locked in a play for Sunday's Pro Bowl
The NFL Pro Bowl is Sunday in Orlando, featuring many of the best players who aren't getting ready for the Super Bowl. It's a celebration of the game, a showcase of skills on both sides of the ball -- and it usually features one touchdown after another.
Vegas has set the Over-Under for the 2018 Pro Bowl at 64. That's 21 points higher than the season average of 43 points. The game is a pick'em, meaning neither side is favored.
To assess the high total, there's no better person to get advice from than Mike Tierney.
The SportsLine expert has a gift for picking NFL totals. A national sportswriter who has reported from seven Super Bowls, Tierney excels both against the spread and straight-up, but he's as good as it gets when it comes to placing Over-Under bets.
Over the last two NFL seasons, Tierney is an incredible 52-29 on NFL totals -- $100 bettors are up over $2,000 on his Over-Under picks alone.
He nailed the NFC Championship last Sunday by taking the Over and now Tierney has found a few big reasons to take a side on the Over-Under for the Pro Bowl.
The Pro Bowl moved to Orlando from Honolulu last year, but the offense didn't get the note. The AFC won a defensive struggle 20-13, the lowest score since the 1993 season.
Last year was the third time in four years the Under cashed. Prior to that, the Over had nailed six of seven.
All told, teams averaged 21.7 points per game during the regular season in 2017. That was the lowest output since the 21.5 average in 2009.
But history would suggest that's not what matters when it comes to NFL Pro Bowl scoring. What does matter? Motivation.
Tierney has a strong opinion on motivation and how it affects this total. Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Tierney's big Pro Bowl Over-Under pick, all from the man on a blistering 52-29 streak on NFL totals.
-
Here's how Ezekiel Elliott can be great
The Cowboys' 2016 first-round pick had a forgettable 2017 season
-
Super Bowl 52: NFL DFS DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Le'Veon Bell weighs in on contract talks
A year ago, Bell held out before signing his franchise tender
-
Fantasy football: Start Brady, Jeffery
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Super Bowl li...
-
What if Nick Foles wins the Super Bowl?
The list of what-ifs runs long: Will anyone overpay for him? Will Eagles refuse to trade h...
-
Fletcher Cox: I never watched Super Bowl
The Eagles' star says in 27 years he's never watched one of sports' biggest spectacles
Add a Comment