2018 Super Bowl: Another Eagles player is sick as Nelson Agholor gets IV treatment

Several Philadelphia Eagles have been dealing with flu-like symptoms throughout the week before the Super Bowl. It was reported on Friday that Timmy Jernigan, Ronald Darby and Kenjon Barner, along with coach Doug Pederson, have all been battling bugs.

Saturday morning, another player was added to the list. According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Nelson Agholor was feeling sick and received IV treatments the morning of the day before the Super Bowl.

The #Eagles medical staff has done an impressive job all week as players battled flu-like symptoms. This morning, WR Nelson Agholor received IVs after feeling sick and weak, I’m told. He is already feeling better and should be fine for the game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2018

Like the rest of the players that have been feeling sick throughout the week, Agholor is expected to be fine and play through whatever illness he might have had. When the Eagles released their injury report on Friday night, everybody was listed as fully healthy.

As of this point, that has not changed. It's just one more thing to watch out for as we move closer to kickoff on Sunday evening.