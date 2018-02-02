2018 Super Bowl: Bill Belichick clarifies remarks about Mexico, 'I didn't seek to offend anyone'

It's rare to hear Bill Belichick offer a public clarification because he so rarely speaks in more than two or three word spurts, and almost always the the vaguest possible terms. But on Thursday, with several reporters from Mexico present, the Patriots coach explained comments he made following the team's Week 11 win over the Raiders at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City in front of 77,000 fans.

"With certainty, I did not intend it to be a negative thing," Belichick said Thursday, via ESPN.com. "We had a good time there, the people were great, it was a long way to [play] a game, without a doubt, but there was a great atmosphere, and it was a good game."

Belichick's remarks come nearly three months after he spoke about the experience of preparing for the Raiders game. The week before, the Patriots had played in Denver, then spent the week in Colorado Springs before traveling to Mexico City to meet the Raiders.

"The players did a great job with all the challenges we had to deal with," the coach told WEEI days after the Nov. 19 game. "I think we were fortunate that there were no volcanic eruptions or earthquakes, or anything else while we were there, when you have two NFL franchises in the area where you do not know how stable the geological plates are under us, but nothing happened, so that was good."

Those remarks came two months after more than 200 people were killed by an earthquake in Mexico City. Many Mexicans were offended by Belichick's words, including ESPN Mexico's Poncho Vera, who tweeted at the time, "Outrageous ignorance of a 'genius' of the NFL ... That's why you have to take professional sports like what they are: a spectacle."

On Thursday, Belichick reiterated his intentions weren't to paint Mexico in a negative light.

"I have a lot of [Mexican] friends and a member of our [strength staff], and one of my closest friends, one of the people who I most respect, is Mexican," he said. "I did not seek to offend anyone there."