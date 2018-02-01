2018 Super Bowl: Can Eagles fans wear creepy dog masks into the game? You bet

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eagles fans heading to the Super Bowl may be wondering if they can fill up the stadium with denizens dressed in dog masks, or if the NFL might prohibit fans from bringing those creepy rubber underdog masks into the U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII.

Fear not, Philly faithful: you are cleared to go full dog. All the NFL asks is that you take off the mask before you go through security.

For those @Eagles fans headed to #SBLII, yes, you can pack your dog mask. We'd ask that you kindly take it off as you walk through security — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) February 1, 2018

Going through security with a rubber dog mask pulled over your face would give the Super Bowl a chilly vibe, almost like "The Purge 3: Dog Days" or something sinister.

Two Eagles players, defensive end Chris Long and offensive lineman Lane Johnson, initially wore the masks on the field following Philly's win over the Falcons in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, a game the Eagles entered as three-point underdogs, despite being the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Philly players were vocal about their underdog status before the game and let their actions (?) speak afterward.

The masks were so popular in Philly they sold out on Amazon, prompting fans to buy out other types of dog masks as well. The Eagles encouraged fans to wear the masks against the Vikings for the NFC Championship game, another home game in which the Eagles were three-point underdogs.

Philly would summarily beat the, um, dog mess out of the Vikings as fans dressed as poodles and pugs and German shepherds looked on in glee.

Jan 21, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; A fan in a dog mask during the third quarter during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline / USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles were going to be underdogs again in Super Bowl LII, regardless of who they played, and with the Patriots on the other side, they are hefty underdogs, opening up as somewhere between 6- and 5.5-point underdogs initially. (A lookahead line was Pats -7, but the Eagles performance against Minnesota nullified that.)

The continued surge of the Eagles this postseason and their success, despite no one believing in them, has the fanbase riled up and ready to keep embracing the underdog role. They're probably going to bring a bunch of dog masks to Minnesota and it's probably going to be scary, especially for a guy who has been bitten before like Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback might not believe in underdogs in the Super Bowl, but he's about to find out how Philly fans really feel.

