2018 Super Bowl commercials: Watch the greatest ads compete on CBS All Access

Not everyone is watching the Super Bowl for the game. Some people just want to see what companies do to get people talking during the most premium advertising block of the year. Some ads are sentimental, others go for comedy, but all of them are just trying to get talked about over the water cooler on Monday morning. Quite a few have already been leaked, and others have had teasers, but CBS will be giving viewers a taste of the best commercials in Super Bowl history in a competitive format.

Coming from CBS and CBS All Access, viewers will see the theme of "Man vs. Beast," where you can see five commercials with the theme of "man" pitted against five with the theme of "beast."

Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah will be hosting the show. Boomer made the picks for "man" while Ruah made them for "beast."

You can vote for which two should go up against each other by following this link. Then, as the competition airs, you can vote for the winner live.

Greatest Super Bowl Commercials 2018 will air Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access. You can watch on your computer or desktop, or you can download the CBS ACBS All Accesspp on the following devices among others:

iPhone



iPad



Android phone



Android tablet



Apple TV



Roku



Amazon Fire TV



What's more, you can watch all 10 spots now, in order to get a feel for what to expect.

Tune in at 8 p.m. to see who the winners are!