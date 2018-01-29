2018 Super Bowl commercials: Watch the latest leaked TV ads for Sunday's big game

The Patriots and Eagles will meet in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII with plenty on the line. For the Patriots, there's the chance to become the NFL's first repeat champions since they last did it back in 2004-2005. For the Eagles, they're going for their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

But there's also plenty on the line for people off the field as well, including marketing departments across the world. The Super Bowl is not only one of the single biggest sporting events annually, but its massive viewership also makes it one of the biggest marketing opportunities for brands each year. That's why a 30-second television commercial during this year's big game will average over $5 million.

Many people who aren't all that interested in the game itself will tune in just for the commercials, so it's no surprise that advertising during the Super Bowl has become somewhat of a competition on its own. Brands often enlist the help of celebrities or use other tactics to get people talking about their ads.

Below is more on what you can expect to see on Super Bowl Sunday, with the latest leaked ads and some teasers for big ads on Sunday.

