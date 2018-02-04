2018 Super Bowl halftime show: Justin Timberlake scraps Prince hologram

MINNEAPOLIS -- While we don't know exactly what we'll see from Justin Timberlake during his Super Bowl LII halftime performance, we do know one thing we won't see: a Prince hologram.

Over the weekend, rumors popped up about Timberlake wanting to bust out a hologram of the Purple One as part of a tribute to Prince and his connections (and there are many) to Minnesota, Minneapolis and the Vikings.

But according to Sheila E., a longtime friend of Prince, she spoke to Timberlake on Saturday night and confirmed there will be no hologram during the halftime show.

Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram. 🙏🏽💋 pic.twitter.com/mhVXBfBa1B — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) February 4, 2018

The goal of the hologram, apparently, was to try and honor Prince. But Prince, in an old 1998 interview with Guitar World, said playing with a hologram of a deceased musician would be "the most demonic imaginable."

"That's the most demonic thing imaginable," Prince said at the time. "Everything is as it is, and it should be. If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age. That whole virtual reality thing … it really is demonic. And I am not a demon. Also, what they did with that Beatles song ['Free As a Bird'], manipulating John Lennon's voice to have him singing from across the grave … that'll never happen to me. To prevent that kind of thing from happening is another reason why I want artistic control."

Busting out a hologram of Prince at the Super Bowl in Minnesota this soon after Prince died would NOT sit well with the wishes of the music legend.

It might have made for some cool theater, but Timberlake would have been skewered for it. The lack of knowledge about Prince's preference for no hologram is a little concerning when it comes to the potential for a tribute to go wrong, but there is also a good chance we just get a very simple cover of a song or a cool montage from Timberlake.

There is a very good chance JT decides to cover a Prince song -- the odds of him dropping "Let's Go Crazy," "Purple Rain" or "1999" indicate an expectation we'll hear something by Prince.

Just rest easy knowing it won't be a demonic hologram of Prince.