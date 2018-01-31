2018 Super Bowl: Here's the Eagles' plan if they get a 28-3 lead vs. the Patriots
There's certainly something to be learned from the Falcons' implosion from last year
A year ago, the Falcons led the Patriots, 28-3, midway through the third quarter of Super Bowl LI. Through a series of unlikely events, New England tied the score late in the fourth quarter before winning Lombardi Trophy No. 5 in overtime.
In the aftermath of that second-half collapse, one of the big criticisms was that then-offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan didn't run the ball late in the game. On one occasion, that led to a Matt Ryan strip sack, and on other occasions, it stopped the clock, saving precious seconds for the Patriots' improbable comeback.
New England has a knack for come-from-behind wins in the Tom Brady era; they've mounted 42 fourth-quarter comebacks and 53 game-winning drives, including 11 in the postseason. Eleven!
So what's the Eagles' game plan should they get a 28-3 lead on the Patriots on Sunday in Super Bowl LII? Here's offensive coordinator Frank Reich:
"We always talk about being aggressive but not reckless," he said, via SBNation's Ryan Van Bibber. I'm not going to try to go back and second guess anything that happened [in Super Bowl LI] but there is a time to run the football. There is a time to have a short-controlled passing game, whatever the case may be. That's the art of coaching."
And in case you're thinking the Eagles might be better off playing from behind and making their own Pats-like run, know this: In the Tom Brady era, New England is 147-25 in games where they score first, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.
