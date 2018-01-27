2018 Super Bowl: Here's the line for how long Pink's national anthem will last
It's time to place your bets, you proud degenerates
There's plenty of intrigue with every year's Super Bowl, but one of the most intriguing aspects is the insanely long list of prop bets that gets attached to the big game. Bettors can wager on everything from the coin flip outcome to the color of Gatorade that gets dumped on the winning coach to a plethora of relatively insignificant things in between.
One of the most popular bets each year? The length of the national anthem sung prior to the game. The line has been set for this year, with Pink having "The Star-Spangled Banner" duties at Super Bowl LII.
The over/under will be 120 seconds -- a clean two minutes.
According to Sportsline, the over comes in as the favorite at -180, while the under has decent odds at +140.
If bettors are referencing stats and recent trends, they may be a bit torn. Over the past 12 years, the Super Bowl anthem has averaged 118 seconds, but four of the last five anthems have exceeded the two-minute mark. That recency bias -- plus Pink's tendency to belt out lengthier tunes -- could help explain why the odds are so steep.
So, things could get a little dicey when it comes to pulling out the stopwatch when Pink steps up to the mic, but what's a gamble without the risk?
And, if "America the Beautiful" is more your style, you'll want to note that the line on that performance -- to be sung by Leslie Odom Jr. -- has been set at 80.5 seconds. Both the over and under have odds at -115.
