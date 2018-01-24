2018 Super Bowl: Here's what the Eagles and Patriots end zones will look like
The Vikings' colors have been completely eradicated from the field at U.S. Bank Stadium
The field at U.S. Bank Stadium is almost Super Bowl ready.
Less than 48 hours after the Eagles bounced the Vikings from the playoffs with a 38-7 win in the NFC Championship, the grounds crew at U.S. Bank Stadium had to do the unthinkable: They had to erase Minnesota's logo from the end zone and replace it with the logo of the team that just destroyed them.
Here's your first look at the Eagles' end zone for Super Bowl LII. Vikings fans, you might want to look away.
Surprisingly, they spelled the Eagles' name right and didn't deface the logo, so I think they're over the loss in Minnesota. That, or the NFL made sure to hire a bunch of grounds people with no ties to the Vikings.
The Patriots end zone is also ready to roll.
Besides the team logos, the NFL will also be adding two "Super Bowl LII" logos at each 25-yard line. Although those hadn't been installed as of Tuesday night, you can see below where they will be.
