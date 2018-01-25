2018 Super Bowl: How to watch Patriots vs. Eagles online on Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One
There are alternative ways to watch Super Bowl LII if you don't have cable television
The conference champions have been crowned, and the Super Bowl is but a few days away.
The New England Patriots will represent the AFC for the second year in a row and the 10th time overall. The Pats are the defending champs and have five Super Bowl victories to their name already. New England's 10 appearances are already an NFL record, while a sixth win would tie them with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in league history.
The Philadelphia Eagles will represent the NFC. It's their third appearance in the Super Bowl in team history and first since 2004, when they lost to the Patriots. The Eagles have never won the Super Bowl, which is something they have in common with only eight other teams that have appeared in the game at least once (Cardinals, Chargers, Titans, Panthers, Bengals, Falcons, Bills, Vikings).
The game will be televised on NBC this year; but if you don't have cable, there are other ways you can make sure not to miss out.
How to Watch Super Bowl LII
- What: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots
- When: Sunday Feb. 4, 2018
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
- TV: NBC
- Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)
- National anthem: Pink
- Halftime show: Justin Timberlake
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- There are a number of ways to watch through different platforms and devices with the NBC Sports app. Viewers can use:
- iOS
- Android
- Windows
- Amazon tablets
- Or watch through connected devices, including:
- Apple TV
- Roku
- Android TV
- Chromecast
- Amazon Fire
- Xbox One
- NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)
Other information
The Patriots are 5-point favorites as of Thursday, according to SportsLine. Four of our seven experts are picking New England to win, but only two are picking them to cover the spread. The over/under point total for the game is 48 points.
The Patriots are technically the home team for the game and have chosen to wear their white uniforms, which means the Eagles will wear green. New England is 3-0 in Super Bowls during the Bill Belichick Era when wearing white. Philadelphia is 10-1 in green this season. (The lone loss was their meaningless regular season finale against the Cowboys.) Twelve of the last 13 Super Bowl champions, meanwhile, have been wearing white during the game.
If you're heading to Minneapolis for the game and are wondering what kind of stuff would be fun to do there, we've got you covered right here.
NFL Playoff Schedule
Conference championship games
Sunday, Jan 21
AFC: Patriots 24, Jaguars 20
NFC: Eagles 38, Vikings 7
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 13
Patriots 35, Titans 14
Eagles 15, Falcons 10
Sunday, Jan. 14
Jaguars 45, Steelers 42
Vikings 29, Saints 24
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 6
Titans 22, Chiefs 21
Falcons 26, Rams 13
Sunday, Jan. 7
Jaguars 10, Bills 3
Saints 31, Panthers 26
-
-
-
-
-
