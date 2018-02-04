2018 Super Bowl live stream: How to watch on NBC, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, other devices

Why will you be watching Super Bowl LII on Sunday? Some will be cheering for the New England Patriots to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers' record six Super Bowl titles. Some will be rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles to secure their first Super Bowl championship. Others want to see the halftime show featuring Justin Timberlake, or the national anthem by Pink.

In fact, most of America and many others around the world will be tuned in to Super Bowl LII to see whether it will be the Eagles with backup Nick Foles at quarterback or the Patriots and Tom Brady who win the Lombardi Trophy. And if you're one of the growing number of cord-cutters who doesn't have a subscription to a TV provider, you can still watch everything go down on Sunday night.

There will be a lot to take in all day long on Sunday. You can find everything you need to know in our casual fan cheat sheet.

Now that you're all caught up, here's all the info you need to watch the game, whether on network TV or on a connected device like Apple TV or Roku.

How to Watch Super Bowl LII

What: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots When: Sunday Feb. 4, 2018

Sunday Feb. 4, 2018 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET



6:30 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN TV: NBC

NBC Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter) National anthem: Pink

Halftime show: Justin Timberlake

Online streaming: There are a number of ways to watch through different platforms and devices with the NBC Sports app. Viewers can use: iOS Android Windows Amazon tablets Or watch through connected devices, including: Apple TV Roku Android TV Chromecast Amazon Fire Xbox One NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)

Other information

The Patriots are 4.5-point favorites, according to SportsLine. Four of our seven experts are picking New England to win, but only two are picking them to cover the spread. The over/under point total for the game is 48 points.

The Patriots are technically the home team for the game and have chosen to wear their white uniforms, which means the Eagles will wear green. New England is 3-0 in Super Bowls during the Bill Belichick Era when wearing white. Philadelphia is 10-1 in green uniforms this season (the lone loss was their meaningless regular season finale against the Cowboys). Twelve of the last 13 Super Bowl champions, meanwhile, have been wearing white during the game.

If you're heading to Minneapolis for the game and are wondering what kind of stuff would be fun to do there, we've got you covered right here.