2018 Super Bowl MVP: Nick Foles rewarded for completing Eagles' underdog story

MINNEAPOLIS -- In a playoff dominated by underdogs, a fitting 2018 Super Bowl MVP emerged, with Nick Foles winning the award after producing an incredible line for the Eagles in their 41-33 victory over the Pats that secured the Philadelphia franchise its first Super Bowl victory.

Foles was remarkable on the biggest stage for the Eagles, playing nothing like a backup to Carson Wentz, but instead throwing for 373 yards, three touchdown passes and even catching a touchdown pass for an underdog Eagles team that never backed down to the mighty Patriots.

Doug Pederson's playcalling was outstanding and aggressive all night long, but the Eagles win does not happen without Foles executing at the highest level. He had one interception, but it was a fluke, a ball that bounced high in the air after Alshon Jeffery lost control near the goal line.

Foles made some big-time throws in big-time spots, whipping balls into tight windows and pushing the ball down the field. He wasn't timid, he wasn't scared and he absolutely deserves the award for how he performed on that stage.

With the Eagles facing a fourth-and-goal, Pederson and Foles put the pedal to the metal, running a fake that involved Trey Burton throwing the ball to Foles for a score.

Foles was never supposed to be here. He almost retired from football when he played for the Rams, getting benched for Case Keenum at one point. He stayed in the league with the Chiefs and then joined the Eagles as a backup behind Wentz. The Eagles' star quarterback -- and potential regular-season MVP -- tore his ACL late in the season and everyone wrote off the Eagles. They weren't making a playoff run with Foles under center, right? Wrong.

Philly was an underdog twice at home and a third time against the Patriots in the Super Bowl, primarily because of the alleged dropoff from Wentz to Foles. Pederson tried to tell anyone that would listen he believed the Eagles could win with Foles under center.

The theory was they needed to cover him up for it to happen. As it turns out, Foles was the biggest reason they won in the end. And he was a deserving Super Bowl LII MVP, even if it's something no one could have seen coming.