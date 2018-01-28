2018 Super Bowl national anthem: Here's how long Vegas expects Pink to sing
Will Pink top two minutes when she takes the stage before the Super Bowl? We'll find out Sunday
One of the most intriguing aspects in every Super Bowl is the insanely long list of prop bets that gets attached to the big game. Bettors can wager on everything from the coin flip outcome to the color of Gatorade that gets dumped on the winning coach to a plethora of relatively insignificant things in between.
One of the most popular bets each year? The length of the national anthem sung prior to the game. The line has been set for this year, with Pink having "The Star-Spangled Banner" duties at Super Bowl LII.
The over/under will be 120 seconds -- a clean two minutes.
According to SportsLine, the over comes in as the favorite at -180, while the under has decent odds at +140.
If bettors are referencing stats and recent trends, they may be a bit torn. Over the past 12 years, the Super Bowl anthem has averaged 118 seconds, but four of the last five anthems have exceeded the two-minute mark. That recency bias -- plus Pink's tendency to belt out lengthier tunes -- could help explain why the odds are so steep.
So, things could get a little dicey when it comes to pulling out the stopwatch when Pink steps up to the mic, but what's a gamble without the risk?
And, if "America the Beautiful" is more your style, you'll want to note that the line on that performance -- to be sung by Leslie Odom Jr. -- has been set at 80.5 seconds. Both the over and under have odds at -115.
