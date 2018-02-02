2018 Super Bowl national anthem: How long will Pink sing? Here's what Vegas says

You can bet on just about anything that's involved with the Super Bowl, from the coin toss to whether Justin Timberlake covers Prince to the color of the Gatorade poured on the winning coach. And Super Bowl props even extend to the national anthem sung before the game.

With Pink having "The Star-Spangled Banner" duties at Super Bowl LII, the oddsmakers have set the over/under for the length of her rendition at 120 seconds -- a clean two minutes.

The over comes in as the favorite at -180, according to SportsLine, while the under has decent odds at +140.

Check out SportsLine's look at the top 10 craziest prop bets for Super Bowl Sunday.

Bettors may be a bit torn if they are referencing stats and recent trends. The Super Bowl anthem has averaged 118 seconds over the past 12 years, yet four of the last five anthems have exceeded the two-minute mark. That recency bias -- plus Pink's tendency to belt out lengthier tunes -- could help explain why the odds are so steep.

So, when it comes to pulling out the stopwatch when Pink steps up to the mic, things could get a bit dicey, but what's a gamble without the risk?

And, if "America the Beautiful" is more your style, you'll want to note that the line on that performance -- to be sung by Leslie Odom Jr. -- has been set at 80.5 seconds. Both the under and over have odds at -115.