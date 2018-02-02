2018 Super Bowl odds: Eagles vs. Patriots picks from expert who's 52-29 on NFL totals

The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots meet in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. The Patriots are 4.5-point favorites, down one from where the line opened. The over-under, or total number of points oddsmakers think will be scored, is 48.5, up a half-point from the opener.

Before you pick the NFL's biggest game, you need to see what Mike Tierney has to say.

In the NFC Championship Game between the Vikings and these same Eagles, Tierney told SportsLine readers to back the over (38). He correctly said that the total was the lowest in 13 years and that Eagles quarterback Nick Foles would lean on wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. The result: 45 total points and two touchdowns from Jeffery.

Strikingly, that improved Tierney to 52-29 picking NFL totals. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Part of his success: No one knows the NFL like Tierney. A national sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, he has reported from seven Super Bowls. And he knows what matters most in the most-bet game of the season.

Now, Tierney has evaluated Super Bowl LII from every possible angle and locked in his strong over-under pick. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Tierney knows Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has averaged 47 attempts in his past five January games, a figure skewed somewhat by the 62-pass outburst at last year's Super Bowl, but high nonetheless.

And the over has hit in eight of the Patriots' past 10 postseason games.

But just because Brady has put up plenty of points in the past doesn't mean he'll do it again in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles gave up 1.4 points per possession this season, second-lowest in the NFL.

And the Patriots are 10-4 to the under in their past 14 games, buoyed by a defense that allowed just 18.5 points per game, the fifth-best mark in the NFL. Their opponent, the Eagles, were fourth at 18.4.

Tierney has evaluated all of these angles and while he's leaning on the Eagles to cover the spread, he knows there's a huge x-factor that ultimately determines whether Eagles-Patriots goes over or under. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.

So which side of the total should you back in Eagles-Patriots in Super Bowl LII? Visit SportsLine now to see what big x-factor sends Eagles vs. Patriots over or under, all from the expert cashing on almost 70 percent of his NFL totals picks since the start of last season.