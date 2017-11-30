2018 Super Bowl odds for NFL Week 13: Patriots remain runaway favorites

The New England Patriots may be the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but they are still the heavy favorite to win the Super Bowl, ahead of the Steelers. In the NFC, the Eagles remain the favorite over Vikings with the Falcons, Rams, Saints and Panthers all in the mix.

The Saints hit a hurdle in the Rams, while the Falcons overtook them for favorites in the NFC South. The Panthers, however, are right there in the conversation, and as of now there are three teams from the NFC South in the playoffs. The Vikings and Eagles may be the class of the conference now, but the depth is truly impressive.

Super Bowl LII odds

The favorite

The Patriots are now sitting at outstanding 2/1 odds, and no one seems to want to bet against them. For good reason. Few teams have been in the favorite position as consistently as the Patriots have. With the AFC East all but locked up, the Patriots seem poised to make a deep playoff run.

Obviously nothing is certain, but as long as Tom Brady plays like Tom Brady the Patriots will stay near the top of this list. The only way they get jumped is likely if the Steelers steal home field in the playoffs down the stretch.

The other contenders

The Steelers remain the Patriots' primary competition in the AFC, and they are still within striking distance. Although their SportsLine odds are damaged by, you guessed it, playing in a conference with the Pats, they seem to have achieved a semblance of consistency that they lacked previously.

The Eagles are looking like tough competition in the NFC, and the best team in football right now hasn't hiccuped yet. Carson Wentz looks unstoppable, the defense looks stifling, and they're the clear class of an NFC that is absolutely stacked this year. Now sitting around 40 percent odds to win the conference by SportsLine, the Eagles are clearly the team to beat in the deepest field a conference has had in some time.

Staying in the NFC, the Vikings are the real real deal. Although bettors seemed wary of a quarterback situation that seemed primed to detonate, Case Keenum has settled in as a legitimate passing threat. Even without Dalvin Cook and Sam Bradford, Minnesota's 8/1 odds have them in the conversation in the NFC, and they've emerged as clear front-runners in the North with their win over the Lions on Thanksgiving.

The Falcons have sneaked their way back into the conversation at 12/1 odds, leapfrogging fellow NFC Southeners New Orleans and Carolina. Last year's NFC champions have quietly been making a run of their own, and with the Saints' loss to the Rams on Sunday they find themselves only a game back of the division-leading Saints and Panthers.

Still in the mix

The Rams remain one of the teams to beat, and they got a huge win without their best receiver against an admittedly depleted Saints' defense. Jared Goff looked efficient, while Todd Gurley put the game away with some tough late-game running. Where the Rams really shined, however, was in their pass rush. If they can maintain that level of defense combined with such an explosive defense, the Rams' current 14/1 odds are going to look like a steal moving forward.

In the NFC South, the Saints (16/1) and Panthers (18/1) are still forces to be reckoned with. The only thing that can stop the NFC South teams right now is if they all beat each other down the stretch, which is a distinct possibility. The Saints have a critical few weeks coming up, as they play the Panthers on Sunday before facing the Falcons on a short week. They may need to at least split those games to win the division, which sounds crazy for a team coming off of an eight-game winning streak. The Panthers beat the Jets on Sunday, and they have a key stretch of schedule as well. Their quality season has been a bit downplayed due to their division mates, but the Panthers can take sole possession of first in the division with a win on Sunday.

In the AFC, everyone below the Patriots and Steelers is a giant jumble. The Chiefs (30/1) have hit roadblock after roadblock, and now the Chargers (30/1) seem poised to strike as they've gotten hot. The Titans (30/1) and Jaguars (30/1) are dogfighting for the AFC South title. The Raiders (40/1) suddenly are back in the conversation and an AFC West that felt locked up as recently as two weeks ago is up in the air again. It looks as of now like the wild-card spots will come out the AFC West and the AFC South, but it's going to be an ugly stretch to get there.

The longshots

The Bills got back on track against the Chiefs on Sunday in a 16-10 win, but they're at odds with the Ravens for the final wild-card spot. The Ravens have been ugly this season, but as of now they're a playoff team, and 100/1 odds aren't terrible. The Bills are sitting at 300/1 odds for the moment, but anything could happen down the stretch. Joe Flacco still hasn't looked quite right, and Tyrod Taylor is the leader for the Bills at the moment, but the Chargers or Chiefs could easily steal that final spot as well with how they're playing.

The Lions (100/1) are in danger of being wiped off the board soon, as a loss to the Vikings has them in some trouble. Now at 6-5, on the outside looking in of the 7-4 Falcons (whom they lost to earlier this year), the Lions need to put a streak together. The Packers (200/1) are also in very real danger of falling out of the race, and the Seahawks (20/1) are currently out of the playoff picture as well as they've sputtered with the Legion of Boom in shambles and Kam Chancellor now out for the season.

Try telling someone before the year that the Broncos would be off the board in Week 13. Go ahead. But, here we are. The Broncos have joined the ranks of teams with no chance, which include the Browns, 49ers, Colts, Bears and -- of course -- the Giants.