2018 Super Bowl odds for NFL Week 15: Steelers poised to jump Patriots

The Patriots lost to the Dolphins on Monday, and they fell out of their first seed in the AFC, but their odds haven't really taken any hits. With the opportunity to reclaim first on Sunday against the Steelers, bettors are ready to write off the game as a fluke. The Steelers, meanwhile, simply keep winning games. They're winning close games, and it's been an ugly stretch at times, but they've been good enough for first place. Although it feels like one of Ben Roethlisberger's last rides at times, it's been an overall impressive season for the team.

In the NFC, the Eagles were hit by the loss of Carson Wentz, but they aren't done yet. Nick Foles came in and looked competent, leading the Eagles to a win over the Rams, but it certainly wasn't without cost. The team is still complete looking, so they certainly aren't doomed, but they'll need to make some adjustments. Meanwhile, the Rams and the Saints are currently fighting for the third seed in the NFC, and the NFC South remains a jumbled mess.

See the odds of every team below.

Super Bowl LII odds

The favorite

Despite a loss to the Dolphins, the Patriots have retained their status as the favorites. Their game on Sunday will go a long way towards determining how the odds this season shake out, as a win for the Steelers would effectively give them a two-game lead for the first seed in the AFC.

However, the Patriots won't be going down easy. Tom Brady is 10-2 in his career against the Steelers, and December games are where the Patriots thrive. Brady struggled against the Dolphins last Monday, and he (and the Patriots) generally bounce back from a loss.

With a defense that's also trending up, the Patriots being in the second seed for the moment hasn't disillusioned bettors. They have an opportunity to snag the first seed back after just one week, and this game against Pittsburgh will go a long way towards determining where the needle moves.

The other contenders

The Steelers remain the Patriots' primary competition in the AFC, and they can (presumably) move into the front-runner position with a win on Sunday. Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell are carrying an offense led by an aging Ben Roethlisberger, and Chris Boswell has made clutch kick after clutch kick. This game will almost invariably go down to the wire, so the Steelers will have to tap into that clutch gene again if they're going to get home-field advantage in the playoffs.

In the NFC, the Vikings' loss hasn't scared bettors away. After losing a grind to the Panthers, in which they tied the game up in the fourth quarter, they're still the second seed in the NFC behind the Eagles, who lost Carson Wentz for the year with a torn ACL. Although Nick Foles starting games isn't the worst thing in the world (and remember the Vikings are playing with a backup themselves and that's gone fine), the path appears clear for the Vikings, who are still riding an impressive defense and a surprising offense to wins.

The Eagles got the win against the Rams on Sunday, but the win epitomizes a pyrrhic victory. Losing Wentz for the season is a huge loss. Eagles fans, however, can take solace in Foles coming in and and leading multiple drives down the field for field goals to give the Eagles a lead and, ultimately, a win. As difficult as it is to lose a star player, the Eagles are well-rounded enough that there's no reason to believe they're out of any races.

The Saints and Falcons have drawn even at 12/1 odds after the Falcons' win on Thursday night in a tough game. The Falcons needed a clutch interception from Deion Jones at the end of the game to beat an injury-depleted Saints team, which is likely why the odds haven't moved for the Saints. With Alvin Kamara expected to return next week for the Saints from a concussion, they're favored heavily against the Jets. With three games left and two within the division, the Saints are still in the driver's seat. They have the tiebreaker over the Panthers, but at the same record they have no room for error.

The Jaguars demand to be taken seriously. They have a lead on the AFC South with very few games to go, and their defense is continuing to be among the most dominant in football. Although the Titans are still within striking difference, it will be tough sledding, and they'll need to make serious moves in the near future to take the division. If the Jaguars get into the playoffs with a home game, then they could do some real damage moving forward, and people are starting to see it.

Still in the mix

The Rams and Seahawks are vying for supremacy in the NFC West, and a huge game is coming up on Sunday. Although the Seahawks took a blow on Sunday against the Jaguars, they're still a team that catch fire at any time with Russell Wilson at the helm. The Rams also lost to the Eagles on Sunday, which isn't viewed as a "bad" loss by any means. Both teams lost games to good teams, which doesn't move the needle on them much, but whoever comes out on top in the West will have a huge advantage (and a decent chance to play at home on Wild Card Weekend against the runner-up).

Keeping in line with last week, the AFC West has destroyed any sense that the AFC would otherwise make. It's Steelers, Patriots, Jaguars (sort of) and everyone else right now. The Chiefs and Chargers play each other for a game that could well decide the fourth seed in the AFC, while the Raiders took a hit by losing to the Chargers last week. It's going to be a difficult go for any of these teams moving forward, but the Chargers are still being given the best odds at 16/1 after their fourth consecutive win.

The longshots

The Ravens and Bills are fighting for the final spot in the AFC, and the Bills survived a blizzard against the Colts to stay in the race. It's going to be a challenge for both of these teams, but they are tied with the Bills and the Bills hold the tiebreaker. However, the Ravens have an extremely favorable schedule down the stretch. They face the Browns, Colts and Bengals in a row to close out the season. The Bills, meanwhile, face the Dolphins, Patriots and Jets to close out the season. The Patriots are the team most likely to derail them, but it could begin with their game against Miami this weekend.

Aaron Rodgers is knocking on the NFC's door, and the Packers are trying to kick it down. At 7-6, the Packers are a game behind the Falcons, and they can gain ground with a win against the Panthers on Sunday. If Rodgers returns on Sunday, they undoubtedly deserve their 40/1 odds. However, the reason that they're being called longshots is because they face the Panthers and the Vikings in back-to-back weeks before closing the season out against the Lions. The Cowboys are also alive at 7-6 and bidding their time until an Ezekiel Elliott return, but again, they need help to get in. Both of these teams' best case scenarios involve the South eating each other, so they'll just have to win their games and hope it's enough.