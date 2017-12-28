2018 Super Bowl odds for NFL Week 17: Saints back in contention conversation

With a playoff picture very nearly set, Week 17 is going to be wild. There are a few housekeeping items, such as who will seed where in the NFC, but where things are really intriguing is in the battle for the wild card. The Ravens look to be in good shape, but they could get booted if they lose and the Bills and Titans win. The Chargers can also sneak in to wreak some havoc. It's going to be a very interesting weekend, and for some teams, this is the first week of the playoffs.

However, it's business as usual at the top of the conferences. The Patriots and Steelers are still looking like the teams to beat, while the Saints have joined the Vikings as a top contender in the NFC. Bettors are a bit disillusioned with the Eagles after an ugly win against the Raiders where Nick Foles was, to be coy, not great, and the Rams remain a mystery to many people. The Rams are resting their starters against the 49ers this week, so we won't see much change from them, but the Saints and Panthers are playing for something in the final week of the season.

Super Bowl LII odds

The favorite

Guess who! The Patriots are just too good right now. After a tough three quarters against the Bills, the Pats ended up winning convincingly. Should they beat the Jets on Sunday, they'll be favorites until they lose. Having home-field advantage throughout the playoffs is an overwhelming advantage for Tom Brady and the Pats, and any team that plays them will be hard-pressed to find a way to win.

The only AFC team that seems capable right now is the Steelers. Although the Steelers came up just short at home in Week 15, the impression is that these teams are close. With Antonio Brown battling back from injury after missing much of the earlier game, he may be a big factor. It's looking like the Patriots' first playoff game will be against either the Chiefs, Ravens or Titans. The Chiefs, of course, handed them an early loss this year, but both teams now look completely different.

Brady is still having an MVP-caliber season and bettors just can't find it in their hearts to bet against the Pats at the moment. Who can really blame them?

The other contenders

The Steelers still have an outside shot at grabbing the first seed, but at least they know they have a playoff bye. With the Jaguars' loss to the 49ers, the Steelers clinched a second-round home game in the postseason, so that bolsters their odds dramatically. Now they just need to hope the Jets play spoiler against the Pats, and they take care of their own business against the Browns. The Steelers offense didn't miss a beat without Brown against the Texans, as they showcased just how dangerous a team they are.

Case Keenum is still leading the Vikings to win after win, and Minnesota looks legit. After losing to the Panthers, the Vikings demolished the Bengals two weeks ago, as Keenum tried to put any talk of Sam Bradford claiming the starting role to bed, before shutting out the Packers last week. Bradford may be ready for the postseason, but the Vikings likely don't want to compromise the run that they're on. The defense remains one of the stingiest in the NFL, and they're going to be a real problem for anyone they play. This year has been downright magical for the Vikings, so now it's about keeping that magic going.

The Eagles are a scary, scary team right now. They're winning games with Nick Foles at the helm, but they're barely winning against bad teams. The Giants game was a wash. That's an NFC East match-up and you expect some havoc. But the Raiders game was, to be frank, just not good. Both teams looked horrific on offense, and even though the Eagles clinched the first seed in the NFC, they're on shaky ground.

In the NFC South, the Saints and Panthers have the same record, but the Saints' sweep of the season series has them in good shape. They need to beat the Buccaneers to clinch, whereas the Panthers are facing a Falcons team fighting for its playoff life. Both of these teams have been outstanding, but the Saints have to prove that they can win games that must be won. Last week was a big step, but it's all about streaks right now. There are no easy roads to the Super Bowl in the NFC, so even if the Saints get the third seed it will be tough.

The Jaguars had a bit of an ego check when they were beat by Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers, but it likely doesn't change much for them in the big picture. They're now locked into the three seed in the AFC, which is by no means a bad place to be. The defense is still tough as ever, but some questions are being raised about the Jags' offensive consistency. We won't see much on Sunday against the Titans, but the Jaguars, who've said they won't be resting their starters, might try knocking their division foe out of the playoffs. It's not such a crazy thought -- all it takes is a Titans loss, a Ravens win and either a Chargers or Bills victory. Not fun for Tennessee, but at least the Titans control their own fate.

The Rams got brought back to reality a bit with a close win against the Titans, but they're in the playoffs and that's what counts. With Jared Goff, Aaron Donald and Todd Gurley all sitting against the 49ers, there's a decent chance the Rams end the season seeded fourth. That isn't necessarily bad, mind you. Traveling to Philadelphia after wild-card weekend suddenly sounds better than a visit to Minnesota. But the Rams likely aren't thinking that far ahead. It's about getting past the first round first, and this surprising team is only going to keep trying to surprise people come postseason play.

Still in the mix

The Ravens got their wish Sunday and they're currently back in the postseason picture, having won while the Bills lost. Now, if they win, they're in. It's been an ugly, up-and-down year for the Ravens, but here they are. Similarly, the Titans are in control of their playoff destiny, despite coming off three straight losses. Another bi-polar team, Tennessee may be fighting for its life against the Jaguars this week.

The Falcons took a hit with their loss to the Saints on Sunday, but they can right the ship with a win against the Panthers. If they win, they're in, and it's three teams from the NFC South in the playoffs. That's not a fun prospect for the rest of the NFC, as the Falcons have shown that they can run with anyone, and if they get in there's a good shot that they'll be facing the Saints in the Superdome for a rematch of Week 16. Anything can happen in those division games, and the Falcons may well be the worst-case wild card weekend scenario for the Saints.

The long shots

The Chargers and Bills both need some help to sneak in, but let's not rule it out. The Ravens are facing a galvanized Bengals team that just knocked the Lions out of the playoffs and would love to do the same to their division foe, and the Titans are playing one of the best teams in the AFC in the Jaguars. If the Chargers and Bills win, they have a decent-to-good shot at sneaking into the playoffs, and both of these teams are built to wreak some havoc in the postseason.