2018 Super Bowl odds for NFL Week 2: Packers leap Seahawks as NFC favorites

Every year, Week 1 makes people look at some teams and question everything we know about them. With the New England Patriots getting beat up by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers beating taking down the Seattle Seahawks , the preseason NFC favorite, in Week 1, there have been slight shakeups in Vegas's Super Bowl odds heading into Week 2. However, naturally, there was nothing so drastic in Week 1 that any teams had their odds completely shot.

The Patriots took a hit, but 13/4 odds were insane to begin with anyway. They're still the favorites to win it all, but bets have been tempered, albeit not by much. The Patriots play against the New Orleans Saints next week, so that will show if they were rusty against the Chiefs or still the same offensive juggernaut as ever. After the Packers won at home, they leap-frogged the Seahawks to the best odds in the NFC.

A lackluster performance from the Houston Texans hurt their odds, and the New York Jets ' performance against fellow long-shot Buffalo only hurt their numbers even more. Here are the complete odds for every team in the league.

All odds come from Vegas Insider and are as of Sep. 12.