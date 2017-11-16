2018 Super Bowl odds for Week 11: Saints see huge jump after blowout win

When it comes to the latest odds to win Super Bowl LII, the New Orleans Saints were the big climbers after Week 10, jumping up to 6/1 odds. This puts them behind only the Patriots, Steelers and Eagles.

Here are the current Super Bowl LII odds for every team, plus SportsLine's probabilities at each team making the playoffs and winning their division, conference and the whole shebang:

Super Bowl LII odds

The favorite

The Patriots remain in a class of their own, both in terms of Vegas odds, where a $100 bet would win you $250 if they take home the title, and by SportsLine, which at nearly 25 percent has New England as more than twice as likely to win the title than any other team, save for the Eagles.

The Patriots winning the AFC East is a foregone conclusion at this point, with SportsLine giving it a 97.3 percent chance of happening. Those odds only figure to go up if the Patriots take care of business in Mexico City against the Raiders next week.

The other contenders

The Eagles remain among the elite in the league, as they look continue their red-hot streak when they go to Dallas and face a beat-up Cowboys team on Sunday night. They remain the top NFC pick to reach the Super Bowl, with SportsLine giving them a 31.1 percent chance of reaching the big game.

Philly's biggest challenger in terms of Vegas odds is now New Orleans, as the Saints leap to 6/1 after putting together a seven-game winning streak. SportsLine doesn't see much value in grabbing the Saints at those odds, as their 6.3 percent chance of winning it all ranks them seventh in the league, including behind one 14/1 team.

The Steelers, in spite of some strange inconsistencies, are close behind the Patriots at 4/1 odds, good for second overall according to Vegas. They're also one of four teams to basically have their division wrapped up, with SportsLine giving them an NFL-best 98 percent chance of winning their division.

Throw the Chiefs in that "locked up the division" category as well, with a 96.5 percent chance of winning the AFC West. They also present great value at their current Vegas odds, as their 11.8 percent SportsLine projection outpaces the 10/1 odds you'd have to lay in Vegas on a Super Bowl bet.

The Rams and Vikings are making believers out of everyone by just continuing to win. Although there was trepidation around the Rams earlier in the season, they've shown week in and week out that they aren't a fluke. The same goes for the Vikings, as Case Keenum has looked more than viable and Teddy Bridgewater is waiting in the wings. The Rams, like the Chiefs, make for a nice value bet to win the Super Bowl at 12/1 based on their SportsLine projection.

The Seahawks suffered a minimal hit with the loss of Richard Sherman for the year, but many bettors seems to believe in the team to overcome that adversity. SportsLine isn't as optimistic, giving them just a 2.5 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl despite the Seahawks' 14/1 odds in Vegas.

Still in the mix

The Jaguars and Titans are hanging around near the top of the AFC, with the Jaguars pulling out one of the uglier wins in recent memory against the Chargers. While Jacksonville is considered a longshot to win it all, their 99 percent playoff odds show that they're a virtual lock to still be playing football when the postseason rolls around. The Titans also seem like a shoe-in to make the playoffs at 89.1 percent, leaving just one playoff spot up in the air for the AFC.

Right now the favorites for that spot according to Vegas' odds look to be the Raiders, who at 50/1 are the only other AFC team with Super Bowl odds lower than 200/1 aside from the top five teams. But Oakland has just a 10.7 percent chance of making the playoffs, per SportsLine, well behind the Ravens (42.2 percent) and Bills (37 percent) for the final wild card. SportsLine doesn't see much of a path to the tile for any of those three teams, giving them less than a 1 percent chance combined of winning it all. The Bills have managed to self-destruct spectacularly in the eyes of bettors, not only losing handily to the Saints but also benching starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman.

The Panthers (25/1), Falcons (30/1), Cowboys (40/1), Lions (50/1) and Packers (80/1) are all battling for at least one playoff spot, and potentially more if the Seahawks or one of the NFC division leaders takes a stumble. The Cowboys took a hit by getting beat up by the Falcons without Ezekiel Elliott, and it doesn't figure to get any easier for them going forward. Brett Hundley is giving some people hope, and the Packers' 80/1 odds are obviously in hopes that they eke their way into a playoff spot and Aaron Rodgers comes back and leads them to victory.

The longshots

Right now, the league is largely divided into haves and have-nots, with everything after the Packers' 80/1 odds being a jumbled, longshot mess. It's hard to say what's crazier: seeing the Broncos topple down to 500/1 odds, or seeing the Bears still at 500/1 odds after a loss to the Packers. The Buccaneers have some people that are stubbornly continuing to be wrong about them being a breakout team this year, and with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm of that offense, they may jump the Raymond James ship soon.

Between the Bucs, Broncos, Texans, Dolphins and Cardinals, five teams that drew at least some preseason buzz as having playoff potential sit at 500/1 odds to win the Super Bowl with seven weeks left in the regular season. It's been a season to forget for those teams, as well as one that's currently off the board.

The Giants, a team that won 11 games last year, and Browns have joined the 49ers as teams that are eliminated by bettors, although only the 49ers are officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Colts figure to be off the board pretty soon as well.