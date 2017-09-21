2018 Super Bowl odds: Lions jump, Cowboys dip, Patriots still lead after Week 3

Three weeks into the NFL season, the waters are starting to become muddier on where teams belong in their quests for the Lombardi Trophy. The New England Patriots returned to form against the New Orleans Saints , while the Detroit Lions look like they've put together their best squad in years. The Dallas Cowboys , meanwhile, sputtered against the Denver Broncos , who showed why their defense is recognized as one of the most formidable in the NFL, stuffing Ezekiel Elliott all game.

In the middle of the pack, things are even harder to discern. The Houston Texans came back and got a win, albeit an ugly one, against the Cincinnati Bengals , while the Arizona Cardinals did the same against the Indianapolis Colts . There were a lot of movers and shakers after Week 2, but this early in the season it's still hard to weed out the flukes from the real deal.

1. New England Patriots (7/2); Previous: (9/2): New England wasn't going to be kept down for long, and with Tom Brady having an absolute field day against a pitiful Saints defense it makes sense that people would recognize their rebound from a disastrous performance against the Kansas City Chiefs . The Texans should prove to be a stiffer test on Sunday, as Tom Brady continues to try to silence his Week 1 doubters, particularly those that think the Saints -- not the Chiefs -- represent the fluke game.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (8/1); Previous: (10/1): It isn't surprising to see Pittsburgh jump after routing the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, even though it came against Case Keenum and the Vikings. Pittsburgh showed why it's recognized as one of the most talented offenses in football. Antonio Brown , Le'Veon Bell and Martavis Bryant should have a field day against Chicago on Sunday, although the "any given Sunday" mantra applies to a team like the Chicago Bears -- there are few teams more susceptible to trap games than Mike Tomlin's Steelers.

3. Green Bay Packers (10/1); Previous (7/1): The Atlanta Falcons handled the vaunted Green Bay offense on Sunday night, with Aaron Rodgers struggling until the fourth quarter. Green Bay's offense was hardly a world-beater against Seattle in Week 1, but it was Seattle. The Packers offense, however, is full of notoriously slow starts, so it isn't time to panic in Green Bay. Losing to the defending NFC champions in Week 2 isn't cause for alarm, and ever since Aaron Rodgers' famous R-E-L-A-X conference in 2014, most Packers fans won't be sweating the early speed bump.

4. Seattle Seahawks (10/1); Previous: (10/1): The Seahawks had a classic NFC West game that makes absolutely no sense against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, so it's not the near miss that has fans worried. The problem is an absolutely atrocious offensive line that, somehow, looks worse than ever. The Seahawks' defense remains as stifling as ever, but they have no solutions on how to generate a consistent rushing attack or protect Russell Wilson . As they go up against teams with more consistent defenses, the Seahawks will find it very difficult to generate any type of momentum on offense.

5. Atlanta Falcons (12/1); Previous: (16/1): Atlanta is out here to remind everyone that they're still the reigning NFC champs, and they did so by handling an extremely talented Green Bay offense. The win, however, came at a price. Pass rushing extraordinaire and 2016 sack king Vic Beasley will miss at least a month with a partially torn hamstring. The offense showed it can pick up some slack, moving the ball at will, but we'll see what they're made of Sunday when the face the surprising Detroit Lions.

6. Oakland Raiders (12/1); Previous: (14/1): The Raiders are steady climbing, as they eviscerated the New York Jets Sunday and hurt some feelings in the process. Marshawn Lynch danced on the Jets figuratively and literally, and the Raiders showed that they're contenders in the AFC. The AFC West is shaping up to be one of the most fun divisions in the league, and no one embodies that fun spirit more than Oakland right now. They beat the upstart Tennessee Titans in Week 1, and they're looking to join the ranks of the elite in the AFC.

The Cowboys and Jason Garrett were throttled in Denver. USATSI

7. Dallas Cowboys (14/1); Previous: (10/1): Denver didn't exactly provide a blueprint to beating the Cowboys outside of "have a stupidly talented defense, put your corners on islands and let them beat Dak Prescott ," but they did show that the Cowboys are very human. Dallas won't stay down for long after the loss, and they'll have a chance to redeem themselves in primetime against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football in the national spotlight (I know, the Cowboys playing a nationally televised game, crazy).

8. Denver Broncos (16/1); Previous: (25/1): Speaking of the Broncos, if you want to jump, beat Dallas. Easy. The Broncos stand among some of the biggest movers in futures odds, as their defeat of Dallas seemed to shake the football world. But more than the win itself, it's how they did it. The defense smothered Ezekiel Elliott, and Dak Prescott had no answers for Denver's secondary. Chris Harris and Aqib Talib remain two of the most talented lockdown corners in football right now, while C.J. Anderson is second in the league in rushing and Trevor Siemian is ... serviceable. With six touchdowns and two interceptions through two games, he's doing what Denver needs of him, and the Broncos defense is showing that they can beat anyone.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (16/1); Previous: (16/1): After beating the Philadelphia Eagles , the Chiefs are turning their sights to their first divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Los Angeles. The Chargers have lost two heartbreakers so far in astoundingly Chargers fashion, but the Chiefs are looking like a fun offense with Alex Smith at the helm. Kareem Hunt is this year's boom fantasy player, leading the league in rushing yards, and the Chiefs' defense didn't miss a beat without Eric Berry deep in Week 2. It's hard to say which AFC West teams will keep their pace, but Denver and Kansas City's early resumes definitely stand out.

10. Carolina Panthers (25/1); Previous: (25/1): File this one under "people really loving great defense." Carolina's defense dominated Buffalo in Week 2, winning a 9-3 game. Buffalo's defense is no slouch, and Cam Newton may have a chance to air it out against a Saints defense that has proven to be pitiful in the early going of this season. Newton is clearly still looking for a rhythm, and once he finds it it's entirely fair to think that the Panthers offense will catch up to their insanely stout defense.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (25/1); Previous: (33/1): Tampa Bay apparently made the most of their late start to the season, crushing Chicago in their season opener. It's been hard to get a read on Tampa, but their offense was as advertised and more in Week 2. Mike Evans was a monster, Jameis Winston wasn't flashy but he was steady, and the Buccaneers' defense flew to the ball with abandon. This team is a bit TBD at the moment, as Chicago isn't the best opening test, but as they begin to play more competitive games we should be able to get a firmer grasp on where Tampa stands, starting against a tough Vikings defense (although the uncertainty around Sam Bradford does cast Minnesota's status into question).

12. Baltimore Ravens (28/1); Previous: (33/1): Steady risers thus far, the Ravens are earning their keep. After beating up on the Bengals in Week 1, Baltimore beat Cleveland, putting them at 2-0 in divisional matchups to start the year. Although the Steelers, as always, are the real test, the defense has looked devastatingly good so far. Losing Marshal Yanda for the year will hurt the offense, but just how much remains to be seen. If the line goes to shambles, it's possible we'll see the Ravens face a steep drop-off. For now, however, they look like one of the grittier teams in the league -- forcing an outstanding 10 turnovers through two weeks.

13. Tennessee Titans (28/1); Previous: (50/1): It's glaringly obvious that no one knows what to do with the Titans. In Week 1 the Titans were placed at 33/1, before jumping to 50/1 after a loss to the Raiders, and now they sit at 28/1 for defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars . The Titans are seen as up-and-comers in the AFC, and anyone playing in the AFC South has a very real chance to make the playoffs where all anarchy can break out. They face a tough tests against the Seahawks Sunday, where if they lose they may fall to 100/1 odds based on how they're fluctuating.

The Lions have two impressive wins under their belts. USATSI

14. Detroit Lions (33/1); Previous: (50/1): Beating a team on Monday Night Football the way the Lions beat the New York Giants tends to lead to some bias, and this game was no exception. That doesn't, however, mean that the jump isn't earned. The Lions look confident, and Matthew Stafford looks less reckless as a quarterback than he has in a while. There's talent on both sides of the ball in Detroit, and the Lions clearly know it. Although the talk of the week has been around the Giants and their complete ineptitude, the Lions deserve credit for being one of the teams that shut them down.

15. Minnesota Vikings (33/1); Previous: (20/1): Losing Sam Bradford was a rough blow for the Vikings, and to make matters worse Mike Zimmer will only say he's coming back at some point -- unless he dies (Zimmer didn't actually that, but it's always implied with how he talks). The Vikings got stomped by the Steelers, and their defense didn't look like itself. People were high on the Vikings after they absolutely crushed the Saints, but with the Saints proving to be an early bottom-feeder, that game doesn't look quite as impressive -- and as long as Bradford is out there will be questions about the Vikings from week to week.

16. New York Giants (33/1); Previous: (20/1): The return of Odell Beckham Jr. proved only one thing on Monday night against the Lions: Offense is a way bigger problem for the Giants than we thought. Their line has been in shambles, Ereck Flowers has gotten shoved around and Eli Manning is making silly clock management mistakes (or genius down management power plays, but let's assume the former). With everyone talking about the massive collapse and general lapses that the Giants suffered against Detroit, Ben McAdoo has promised a change. It will be interesting to see if it's enough, or if the dreaded Pythagorean theorem will prevail again.

17. Arizona Cardinals (40/1); Previous: (50/1): Arizona is a tough team to pin down because their quarterback play is still relatively rough, but defense can sometimes overshadow that poor play. Getting a win over the Jacoby Brissett-led Colts (in Brissett's first start no less) is hardly something to be over the moon about, but it's a step in the right direction from their pitiful play against the Lions. The loss of David Johnson will hang over Arizona's head for the rest of the season as it tries to reassert itself as the legitimate NFC threat it was in 2015.

18. Houston Texans (40/1); Previous: (50/1): The Texans are such a great mirror for the Cardinals it almost seems unfair to put them together. They showed that offense won't be winning any games, but Houston Cougars defense held Cincinnati to exactly zero touchdowns, and J.J. Watt gave us a glorious hit to end the game. Deshaun Watson showed some of his split-second decision making skills on a 49-yard scamper, but still doesn't quite look comfortable in the pocket for Houston. Quarterback remains a serious point of concern for the Texans, and with a battered secondary, they'll need scoring to keep up with the Patriots on Sunday.

19. Philadelphia Eagles (40/1); Previous: (33/1): The Eagles-Chiefs final score doesn't reflect the full story of the game, as Philadelphia was held largely in check against the Chiefs, but it did show signs of life. Carson Wentz has thrown for at least 300 yards in each of his first two games, and Darren Sproles showed that he's never leaving the NFL. Zach Ertz has emerged as one of Wentz's favorite targets, and the Eagles defense hasn't been pushed around. Although they may get outpaced by the Cowboys, both teams look to be on similar tracks to start the season.

20. Miami Dolphins (50/1); Previous: (66/1): The Dolphins got the dubious honor of opening Chargers football in Los Angeles, and they squeaked by their opponent in the end. Everything about the Dolphins' performance on Sunday could be classified with a shrug and an "eh, okay." Jay Cutler was decent, the defense did fine and Cody Parkey did his job. The only real standout was Jay Ajayi , who rushed for over 100 yards, picking up where he left off last season. The Dolphins counted on the Chargers to be the Chargers, the Chargers obliged, and the Dolphins got a win in Cutler's debut. For their opener, that's all anyone can ask for.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (66/1); Previous: (50/1): The Jaguars were completely overpowered by the Titans in Week 2 after their defense dominated the Texans in Week 1 -- and it showed that offense is going to be a recurring issue for Jacksonville. Blake Bortles couldn't move the ball at all for three quarters, while Derrick Henry rushed for 92 yards. Marcus Mariota wasn't amazing in the passing game, but for a team that was mostly killing clock in the second half, he didn't have to be. Jacksonville showed signs of life in the fourth, but it just wasn't enough to overcome its already huge deficit.

22. Washington Redskins (66/1); Previous: (100/1): How the Redskins fell so far after losing to a good Eagles team is anyone's guess, but they're back to their Week 1 number after righting the ship against the Los Angeles Rams . It was a pretty ugly win, but it feels like every win against the Rams is. Kirk Cousins was held to under 200 yards, but the defense and running game picked up the slack. The game was surprisingly high-scoring given the stat lines -- 27-20 Redskins -- but it showed that Washington doesn't belong in the absolute lowest tier of the league.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (100/1); Previous: (66/1): The Bengals are in deep trouble. For most teams, the 0-2 record is a death knell. An 0-2 record without scoring a touchdown just shows a completely inept team. Even with the caveat that the Ravens and Texans are fielding excellent defenses, firing an offensive coordinator after Week 2 doesn't bode well for the rest of the season. Marvin Lewis remains on a seat that is somehow scalding and yet completely cool, but a failure to rebound from this horrific start might be what it takes to push the Bengals over the edge.

The Chargers are two kicks from possibly being 2-0. USATSI

24. Los Angeles Chargers (100/1); Previous: (80/1): Never mind the fact that the Chargers are playing in arguably the best division in football, it should be statistically impossible for a team to continually lose games the way that the Chargers have. Twice it's come down to a reasonable kick, and twice that kick has missed. Leaving San Diego apparently hasn't changed the team's DNA, but there is good news: At least Los Angeles doesn't care enough to be angry.

25. Los Angeles Rams (100/1); Previous: (80/1): Okay, maybe a jump to 80/1 from 150/1 was a slight overreaction to beating up on the Colts, but to be fair they looked really good in that game. The Rams are the other team that Los Angeles sort of wanted, and after their loss to the Redskins on Sunday they showed some of same flaws people are used to. Jared Goff had a lukewarm performance and the defense seemed to be lost at times. Todd Gurley bounced back from a poor Week 1 performance, notching 88 yards, but it ultimately wasn't quite enough.

26. New Orleans Saints (100/1); Previous: (80/1): The embodiment of a team that just can't figure out one side of the ball. The Saints gave up a career first to Tom Brady; that should be all that needs to be said about their performance on Sunday. With a depleted secondary, the Saints don't look like they're going to make Drew Brees twilight years easy, and they're clearly outclassed by the rest of the NFC South early in the year (everyone else in the division is yet to lose a game).

27. Buffalo Bills (125/1); Previous: (80/1): The Bills offense was completely stagnant against the Panthers, losing 9-3 in an ugly performance. LeSean McCoy was held to nine yards on 12 carries, while Tyrod Taylor spent the entire game scrambling away from the Carolina line. The front seven completed overpowered the Buffalo line, and it was apparent from the jump that Taylor would be in for a rough game. The defense was stout, but when an offense only gives you three points, it's going to be an uphill battle from there.

28. Indianapolis Colts (125/1); Previous: (100/1): Jacoby Brissett isn't a long-term answer. This team desperately needs Andrew Luck . If he wasn't appearing on the sidelines during games, it would be easy to think Luck was merely a figment of our imagination with how they've handled his injury. There's a legitimate chance the Colts won't win a game until Luck comes back.

29. Chicago Bears (250/1); Previous: (250/1): Any residual hope from a competitive game against the Falcons in Week 1 was utterly crushed on Sunday when the Bears got beaten down by the Buccaneers. The secondary looked awful and Tarik Cohen came back to Earth. Any game in which Mike Glennon throws 45 times is going to be a bad one -- very few teams can get away with having that many attempts over the course of a game.

30. Cleveland Browns (500/1); Previous: (250/1): We want to believe Joe Thomas when he says that it's Cleveland's year, but going 0-2 in a division with the Ravens and Steelers is not good. With migraine headaches rearing their ugly head on DeShone Kizer , who turned the ball over four times against Baltimore, the Browns will play the Colts Sunday for the "who isn't the worst" bowl.

31. San Francisco 49ers (500/1); Previous: (250/1): The NFC version of the Browns right now, the 49ers are just biding their time until next season. They gave it the old NFC West try against the Seahawks, but ultimately came up just short. There was a long period of time where it looked like we might get the classic 6-6 NFC West tie, but alas, it wasn't meant to be. The 49ers will play the Rams Thursday night, and there is nothing better than NFC West Thursday football in terms of total anarchy.

32. New York Jets (1,000/1), Previous: (500/1): Honestly, the four-win line for the Jets seems excessively high at this point.