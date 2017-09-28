2018 Super Bowl odds Week 4: Panthers fall, Falcons rise up after Week 3 games

The struggles of the Panthers' offense were brutal, while the Falcons proved they can win close games

Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books, and some divisions already have their haves and have-nots. In the AFC North, the Steelers and Ravens have emerged as teams that may challenge for the crown, but the Ravens took a serious hit after getting stomped by the Jaguars in London. The Steelers, miraculously, saw a slight jump in their odds from 8/1 to 7/1 after losing to the Bears in a bizarre game. People have cooled off on the Panthers after they were beaten up by the Saints, with Cam Newton having a horrible game and eventually being benched. After being 25/1 last week, the Panthers are now 50/1. Here are all of the odds heading into Week 4, including Vegas odds and Super Bowl, conference championship, divisional and playoff simulations.

Team

Super Bowl Vegas Odds

SB%

CONF%

DIV%

PLAYOFF

New England Patriots

4/1

22.83%

34.88%

88.2%

94.3%

Atlanta Falcons

6/1

10.21%

22.41%

64.8%

83.9%

Pittsburgh Steelers

7/1

7.30%

13.19%

71%

80.9%

Dallas Cowboys

8/1

9.35%

19.94%

50.9%

73.5%

Green Bay Packers

8/1

3.41%

8.96%

43%

62.5%

Oakland Raiders

10/1

2.75%

5.55%

14.8%

52.1%

Kansas City Chiefs

10/1

17.15%

28.86%

74.7%

94.3%

Seattle Seahawks

12/1

5.71%

13.03%

58.8%

67.4%

Tennessee Titans

20/1

3.09%

6.16%

65.0%

74.1%

Denver Broncos

20/1

1.47%

3.09%

10.4%

41.6%

Minnesota Vikings

25/1

2.93%

7.68%

34.7%

55.3%

Philadelphia Eagles

30/1

3.15%

7.86%

35.8%

57.7%

Detroit Lions

30/1

1.43%

4.25%

21.7%

41.5%

Houston Texans

35/1

0.16%

0.43%

5.9%

12.0%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

40/1

0.36%

1.01%

6.0%

13.3%

Baltimore Ravens

40/1

0.85%

1.95%

25.1%

40.8%

Carolina Panthers

50/1

2.30%

5.60%

19.2%

39.8%

Los Angeles Rams

60/1

0.74%

2.30%

26.1%

32.8%

New Orleans Saints

80/1

0.91%

2.65%

10.0%

20.6%

Washington Redskins

80/1

0.78%

2.37%

12.0%

26.9%

New York Giants

80/1

0.08%

0.23%

1.3%

3.7%

Jacksonville Jaguars

80/1

1.29%

2.74%

25.9%

47.0%

Miami Dolphins100/10.08%0.22%1.5%7.2%

Chicago Bears

100/1

0.02%

0.05%

0.6%

1.4%

Arizona Cardinals

100/1

0.47%

1.65%

14.7%

19.4%

Los Angeles Chargers

200/1

0.00%

0.01%

0.1%

1.0%

Indianapolis Colts

200/1

0.06%

0.19%

3.2%

6.4%

Buffalo Bills

200/1

0.86%

1.96%

7.7%

32.4%

San Francisco 49ers

200/1

0.00%

0.00%

0.3%

0.5%

Cincinnati Bengals

300/1

0.12%

0.35%

3.7%

7.1%

Cleveland Browns

500/1

0.00%

0.00%

0.1%

0.2%

New York Jets

1,000/1

0.15%

0.43%

2.7%

8.6%

No one has really warmed up to the Jets, who got their first win over the Dolphins on Sunday, but the Dolphins definitely paid. Having one of their only two games so far be a loss to the Jets hurt them, badly. The 49ers and Browns become the first two teams being given no chance to win their respective conferences, as they dropped to 0-3. The Chiefs' odds are surprisingly favorable to bettors, given they're one of the last 3-0 teams, but of course that can be attributed to playing in the same conference as the Patriots. If the Chiefs continue to trend in the same direction, this may be one of the last weeks to get good odds on them.

With so many teams at 1-2 or 2-1, the league is wide open. Although the Patriots remain the clear favorites, the strength of the AFC West has not gone unnoticed. Despite their dominance of the Ravens, the Jaguars fell to 80/1 odds from 66/1 -- which is a tribute to the parity that this season has displayed. The Seahawks have struggled, but they're continuing to accrue bets as people wait for them to put their team back together.

