2018 Super Bowl odds Week 4: Panthers fall, Falcons rise up after Week 3 games
The struggles of the Panthers' offense were brutal, while the Falcons proved they can win close games
Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books, and some divisions already have their haves and have-nots. In the AFC North, the Steelers and Ravens have emerged as teams that may challenge for the crown, but the Ravens took a serious hit after getting stomped by the Jaguars in London. The Steelers, miraculously, saw a slight jump in their odds from 8/1 to 7/1 after losing to the Bears in a bizarre game. People have cooled off on the Panthers after they were beaten up by the Saints, with Cam Newton having a horrible game and eventually being benched. After being 25/1 last week, the Panthers are now 50/1. Here are all of the odds heading into Week 4, including Vegas odds and Super Bowl, conference championship, divisional and playoff simulations.
Team
Super Bowl Vegas Odds
SB%
CONF%
DIV%
PLAYOFF
New England Patriots
4/1
22.83%
34.88%
88.2%
94.3%
Atlanta Falcons
6/1
10.21%
22.41%
64.8%
83.9%
Pittsburgh Steelers
7/1
7.30%
13.19%
71%
80.9%
Dallas Cowboys
8/1
9.35%
19.94%
50.9%
73.5%
Green Bay Packers
8/1
3.41%
8.96%
43%
62.5%
Oakland Raiders
10/1
2.75%
5.55%
14.8%
52.1%
Kansas City Chiefs
10/1
17.15%
28.86%
74.7%
94.3%
Seattle Seahawks
12/1
5.71%
13.03%
58.8%
67.4%
Tennessee Titans
20/1
3.09%
6.16%
65.0%
74.1%
Denver Broncos
20/1
1.47%
3.09%
10.4%
41.6%
Minnesota Vikings
25/1
2.93%
7.68%
34.7%
55.3%
Philadelphia Eagles
30/1
3.15%
7.86%
35.8%
57.7%
Detroit Lions
30/1
1.43%
4.25%
21.7%
41.5%
Houston Texans
35/1
0.16%
0.43%
5.9%
12.0%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40/1
0.36%
1.01%
6.0%
13.3%
Baltimore Ravens
40/1
0.85%
1.95%
25.1%
40.8%
Carolina Panthers
50/1
2.30%
5.60%
19.2%
39.8%
Los Angeles Rams
60/1
0.74%
2.30%
26.1%
32.8%
New Orleans Saints
80/1
0.91%
2.65%
10.0%
20.6%
Washington Redskins
80/1
0.78%
2.37%
12.0%
26.9%
New York Giants
80/1
0.08%
0.23%
1.3%
3.7%
Jacksonville Jaguars
80/1
1.29%
2.74%
25.9%
47.0%
|Miami Dolphins
|100/1
|0.08%
|0.22%
|1.5%
|7.2%
Chicago Bears
100/1
0.02%
0.05%
0.6%
1.4%
Arizona Cardinals
100/1
0.47%
1.65%
14.7%
19.4%
Los Angeles Chargers
200/1
0.00%
0.01%
0.1%
1.0%
Indianapolis Colts
200/1
0.06%
0.19%
3.2%
6.4%
Buffalo Bills
200/1
0.86%
1.96%
7.7%
32.4%
San Francisco 49ers
200/1
0.00%
0.00%
0.3%
0.5%
Cincinnati Bengals
300/1
0.12%
0.35%
3.7%
7.1%
Cleveland Browns
500/1
0.00%
0.00%
0.1%
0.2%
New York Jets
1,000/1
0.15%
0.43%
2.7%
8.6%
No one has really warmed up to the Jets, who got their first win over the Dolphins on Sunday, but the Dolphins definitely paid. Having one of their only two games so far be a loss to the Jets hurt them, badly. The 49ers and Browns become the first two teams being given no chance to win their respective conferences, as they dropped to 0-3. The Chiefs' odds are surprisingly favorable to bettors, given they're one of the last 3-0 teams, but of course that can be attributed to playing in the same conference as the Patriots. If the Chiefs continue to trend in the same direction, this may be one of the last weeks to get good odds on them.
With so many teams at 1-2 or 2-1, the league is wide open. Although the Patriots remain the clear favorites, the strength of the AFC West has not gone unnoticed. Despite their dominance of the Ravens, the Jaguars fell to 80/1 odds from 66/1 -- which is a tribute to the parity that this season has displayed. The Seahawks have struggled, but they're continuing to accrue bets as people wait for them to put their team back together.
