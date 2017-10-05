2018 Super Bowl odds Week 5: Patriots get knocked out of the top spot by Steelers

The universal preseason favorite has been dethroned as the No. 1 Super Bowl favorite, with the Pittsburgh Steelers jumping the New England Patriots for the top spot. New England is one dominant performance away from retaking favorite bragging rights, but the Steelers bounced back from a brutal Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears to beat up on the division rival Baltimore Ravens . The New Orleans Saints found themselves rising for the second straight week, and the Kansas City Chiefs have continued their steady climb as the final undefeated team in the NFL. In the NFC, things are more wide open than the AFC, where bettors seem to have staked their odds with the "elite." However, anything can happen in the coming weeks. Here's how everything shook out this week.

Team Super Bowl Vegas Odds SB% CONF% DIV% PLAYOFF Pittsburgh Steelers 9/2 13.83% 22.77% 84.7% 90.5% New England Patriots 5/1 16.86% 26.08% 70.2% 85.2% Green Bay Packers 6/1 7.06% 16.01% 57.9% 74.5% Atlanta Falcons 8/1 4.52% 10.89% 34.1% 60.4% Kansas City Chiefs 9/1 15.71% 26.62% 75.6% 94.1% Seattle Seahawks 10/1 4.54% 10.46% 42.7% 54.5% Denver Broncos 14/1 2.84% 5.43%% 17.2% 55.7% Dallas Cowboys 16/1 4.22% 10.21% 31.5% 50.7% Oakland Raiders 20/1 1.64% 2.93% 7.2% 33.1% Philadelphia Eagles 20/1 5.85% 14.02% 56.9% 71.5% Houston Texans 25/1 1.70% 3.95% 42.8% 55.4% Detroit Lions 25/1 2.79% 7.06% 28.5% 53.1% Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30/1 0.71% 2.05% 12.2% 21.9% Tennessee Titans 30/1 0.75% 1.99% 28.6% 37.1% Carolina Panthers 35/1 4.22% 10.21% 31.5% 50.7% New Orleans Saints 40/1 2.81% 6.49% 22.3% 36.5% Minnesota Vikings 40/1 1.10% 2.94% 13.4% 30.6% Los Angeles Rams 50/1 2.49% 6.92% 45.9% 55.5% Buffalo Bills 80/1 2.75% 5.42% 25% 56.3% Arizona Cardinals 80/1 0.32% 1.09% 11.2% 15.1% Washington Redskins 80/1 1% 2.42% 13% 25.1% New York Giants 100/1 0.03% 0.14% 0.7% 1.7% Jacksonville Jaguars 100/1 0.96% 2.07% 26.4% 35.9% Baltimore Ravens 100/1 0.41% 0.89% 7.7% 22.5% Cincinnati Bengals 200/1 0.65% 1.32% 7.7% 17.3% Indianapolis Colts 200/1 0.02% 0.09% 2.3% 3.6% Miami Dolphins 200/1 0.00% 0.00% 0.4% 1.5% Los Angeles Chargers 500/1 0.00% 0.01% 0.1% 0.5% Chicago Bears 500/1 0.00% 0.02% 0.2% 0.5% San Francisco 49ers 500/1 0.00% 0.01% 0.2% 0.4% New York Jets 500/1 0.24% 0.43% 4.5% 11.2% Cleveland Browns 2,000/1 0.00% 0.00% 0.0% 0.0%

The Green Bay Packers turned in a strong performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 4, solidifying their spot as NFC favorites. The AFC is a strange conference, with a lot of teams that are perceived either middle-of-the-road or flukey. The NFC and AFC South are almost diametrically opposed to each other in the eyes of bettors, with those placing bets unsure of which AFC South team will come out of the ugly fray on top and which NFC South team can crawl its way to the top of a tough division. The AFC North is easily the most dominated division in the NFL right now, with the Steelers sitting near 85 percent odds to take it.

If you're going to bet on the Jets -- maybe think twice. If you do, then this is a good week to do it. The Jets are on a two game winning streak and are up to 500/1 odds from 1,000/1 heading into last week. The Jets play the Browns on Sunday, and although that game promises to be ugly, it was expected to be a matchup between two 0-4 teams. The Giants' market is really shining through, as the 0-4 team is sitting at 100/1 odds, a shockingly high number for a team with a 97 percent chance of not making the playoffs, per playoffstatus.com.

Vegas has officially given up on the Browns, meanwhile, giving them no chance to make the playoffs per its simulation tactics. The Chiefs have a good grip on the vaunted AFC West, but still find themselves behind the Steelers and Patriots -- undoubtedly partially due to team prestige but also likely because bettors think Kareem Hunt has to come back to Earth sometime.