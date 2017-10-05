2018 Super Bowl odds Week 5: Patriots get knocked out of the top spot by Steelers
The Steelers have overtaken the Patriots as Super Bowl favorites, while the Chiefs continue to rise
The universal preseason favorite has been dethroned as the No. 1 Super Bowl favorite, with the Pittsburgh Steelers jumping the New England Patriots for the top spot. New England is one dominant performance away from retaking favorite bragging rights, but the Steelers bounced back from a brutal Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears to beat up on the division rival Baltimore Ravens . The New Orleans Saints found themselves rising for the second straight week, and the Kansas City Chiefs have continued their steady climb as the final undefeated team in the NFL. In the NFC, things are more wide open than the AFC, where bettors seem to have staked their odds with the "elite." However, anything can happen in the coming weeks. Here's how everything shook out this week.
Team
Super Bowl Vegas Odds
SB%
CONF%
DIV%
PLAYOFF
Pittsburgh Steelers
9/2
13.83%
22.77%
84.7%
90.5%
New England Patriots
5/1
16.86%
26.08%
70.2%
85.2%
Green Bay Packers
6/1
7.06%
16.01%
57.9%
74.5%
|Atlanta Falcons
|8/1
|4.52%
|10.89%
|34.1%
|60.4%
Kansas City Chiefs
9/1
15.71%
26.62%
75.6%
94.1%
Seattle Seahawks
10/1
4.54%
10.46%
42.7%
54.5%
Denver Broncos
14/1
2.84%
5.43%%
17.2%
55.7%
Dallas Cowboys
16/1
4.22%
10.21%
31.5%
50.7%
Oakland Raiders
20/1
1.64%
2.93%
7.2%
33.1%
Philadelphia Eagles
20/1
5.85%
14.02%
56.9%
71.5%
Houston Texans
25/1
1.70%
3.95%
42.8%
55.4%
Detroit Lions
25/1
2.79%
7.06%
28.5%
53.1%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30/1
0.71%
2.05%
12.2%
21.9%
Tennessee Titans
30/1
0.75%
1.99%
28.6%
37.1%
Carolina Panthers
35/1
4.22%
10.21%
31.5%
50.7%
New Orleans Saints
40/1
2.81%
6.49%
22.3%
36.5%
Minnesota Vikings
40/1
1.10%
2.94%
13.4%
30.6%
Los Angeles Rams
50/1
2.49%
6.92%
45.9%
55.5%
Buffalo Bills
80/1
2.75%
5.42%
25%
56.3%
Arizona Cardinals
80/1
0.32%
1.09%
11.2%
15.1%
Washington Redskins
80/1
1%
2.42%
13%
25.1%
New York Giants
100/1
0.03%
0.14%
0.7%
1.7%
Jacksonville Jaguars
100/1
0.96%
2.07%
26.4%
35.9%
|Baltimore Ravens
|100/1
|0.41%
|0.89%
|7.7%
|22.5%
Cincinnati Bengals
200/1
0.65%
1.32%
7.7%
17.3%
Indianapolis Colts
200/1
0.02%
0.09%
2.3%
3.6%
Miami Dolphins
200/1
0.00%
0.00%
0.4%
1.5%
Los Angeles Chargers
500/1
0.00%
0.01%
0.1%
0.5%
Chicago Bears
500/1
0.00%
0.02%
0.2%
0.5%
San Francisco 49ers
500/1
0.00%
0.01%
0.2%
0.4%
New York Jets
500/1
0.24%
0.43%
4.5%
11.2%
Cleveland Browns
2,000/1
0.00%
0.00%
0.0%
0.0%
The Green Bay Packers turned in a strong performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 4, solidifying their spot as NFC favorites. The AFC is a strange conference, with a lot of teams that are perceived either middle-of-the-road or flukey. The NFC and AFC South are almost diametrically opposed to each other in the eyes of bettors, with those placing bets unsure of which AFC South team will come out of the ugly fray on top and which NFC South team can crawl its way to the top of a tough division. The AFC North is easily the most dominated division in the NFL right now, with the Steelers sitting near 85 percent odds to take it.
If you're going to bet on the Jets -- maybe think twice. If you do, then this is a good week to do it. The Jets are on a two game winning streak and are up to 500/1 odds from 1,000/1 heading into last week. The Jets play the Browns on Sunday, and although that game promises to be ugly, it was expected to be a matchup between two 0-4 teams. The Giants' market is really shining through, as the 0-4 team is sitting at 100/1 odds, a shockingly high number for a team with a 97 percent chance of not making the playoffs, per playoffstatus.com.
Vegas has officially given up on the Browns, meanwhile, giving them no chance to make the playoffs per its simulation tactics. The Chiefs have a good grip on the vaunted AFC West, but still find themselves behind the Steelers and Patriots -- undoubtedly partially due to team prestige but also likely because bettors think Kareem Hunt has to come back to Earth sometime.
