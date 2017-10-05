2018 Super Bowl odds Week 5: Patriots get knocked out of the top spot by Steelers

The Steelers have overtaken the Patriots as Super Bowl favorites, while the Chiefs continue to rise

The universal preseason favorite has been dethroned as the No. 1 Super Bowl favorite, with the Pittsburgh Steelers jumping the New England Patriots for the top spot. New England is one dominant performance away from retaking favorite bragging rights, but the Steelers bounced back from a brutal Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears to beat up on the division rival Baltimore Ravens . The New Orleans Saints found themselves rising for the second straight week, and the Kansas City Chiefs have continued their steady climb as the final undefeated team in the NFL. In the NFC, things are more wide open than the AFC, where bettors seem to have staked their odds with the "elite." However, anything can happen in the coming weeks. Here's how everything shook out this week.

Team

Super Bowl Vegas Odds

SB%

CONF%

DIV%

PLAYOFF

Pittsburgh Steelers

9/2

13.83%

22.77%

84.7%

90.5%

New England Patriots

5/1

16.86%

26.08%

70.2%

85.2%

Green Bay Packers

6/1

7.06%

16.01%

57.9%

74.5%

Atlanta Falcons 8/14.52%10.89%34.1%60.4%

Kansas City Chiefs

9/1

15.71%

26.62%

75.6%

94.1%

Seattle Seahawks

10/1

4.54%

10.46%

42.7%

54.5%

Denver Broncos

14/1

2.84%

5.43%%

17.2%

55.7%

Dallas Cowboys

16/1

4.22%

10.21%

31.5%

50.7%

Oakland Raiders

20/1

1.64%

2.93%

7.2%

33.1%

Philadelphia Eagles

20/1

5.85%

14.02%

56.9%

71.5%

Houston Texans

25/1

1.70%

3.95%

42.8%

55.4%

Detroit Lions

25/1

2.79%

7.06%

28.5%

53.1%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

30/1

0.71%

2.05%

12.2%

21.9%

Tennessee Titans

30/1

0.75%

1.99%

28.6%

37.1%

Carolina Panthers

35/1

4.22%

10.21%

31.5%

50.7%

New Orleans Saints

40/1

2.81%

6.49%

22.3%

36.5%

Minnesota Vikings

40/1

1.10%

2.94%

13.4%

30.6%

Los Angeles Rams

50/1

2.49%

6.92%

45.9%

55.5%

Buffalo Bills

80/1

2.75%

5.42%

25%

56.3%

Arizona Cardinals

80/1

0.32%

1.09%

11.2%

15.1%

Washington Redskins

80/1

1%

2.42%

13%

25.1%

New York Giants

100/1

0.03%

0.14%

0.7%

1.7%

Jacksonville Jaguars

100/1

0.96%

2.07%

26.4%

35.9%

Baltimore Ravens100/10.41%0.89%7.7%22.5%

Cincinnati Bengals

200/1

0.65%

1.32%

7.7%

17.3%

Indianapolis Colts

200/1

0.02%

0.09%

2.3%

3.6%

Miami Dolphins

200/1

0.00%

0.00%

0.4%

1.5%

Los Angeles Chargers

500/1

0.00%

0.01%

0.1%

0.5%

Chicago Bears

500/1

0.00%

0.02%

0.2%

0.5%

San Francisco 49ers

500/1

0.00%

0.01%

0.2%

0.4%

New York Jets

500/1

0.24%

0.43%

4.5%

11.2%

Cleveland Browns

2,000/1

0.00%

0.00%

0.0%

0.0%

The Green Bay Packers turned in a strong performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 4, solidifying their spot as NFC favorites. The AFC is a strange conference, with a lot of teams that are perceived either middle-of-the-road or flukey. The NFC and AFC South are almost diametrically opposed to each other in the eyes of bettors, with those placing bets unsure of which AFC South team will come out of the ugly fray on top and which NFC South team can crawl its way to the top of a tough division. The AFC North is easily the most dominated division in the NFL right now, with the Steelers sitting near 85 percent odds to take it.

If you're going to bet on the Jets -- maybe think twice. If you do, then this is a good week to do it. The Jets are on a two game winning streak and are up to 500/1 odds from 1,000/1 heading into last week. The Jets play the Browns on Sunday, and although that game promises to be ugly, it was expected to be a matchup between two 0-4 teams. The Giants' market is really shining through, as the 0-4 team is sitting at 100/1 odds, a shockingly high number for a team with a 97 percent chance of not making the playoffs, per playoffstatus.com.

Vegas has officially given up on the Browns, meanwhile, giving them no chance to make the playoffs per its simulation tactics. The Chiefs have a good grip on the vaunted AFC West, but still find themselves behind the Steelers and Patriots -- undoubtedly partially due to team prestige but also likely because bettors think Kareem Hunt has to come back to Earth sometime.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    All Access