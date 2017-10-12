2018 Super Bowl odds Week 6: Steelers drop with rough loss; Patriots back on top

The Pittsburgh Steelers held onto that spot as long as they could. After a 30-9 drubbing at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars , Pittsburgh fell out of its top spot and the New England Patriots reclaimed the throne as Super Bowl favorites -- according to bettors. Per simulations, on the other hand, the key takeaways are that the AFC is better than the NFC, but only in a very top-heavy way. The Kansas City Chiefs and Patriots are eating up 44.63 percent of the Super Bowl projections -- whereas the top team in the NFC (the Green Bay Packers ) is sitting at a lowly 6.81 percent. Although the Patriots have struggled at times, they're still considered by bettors to be an odds-on favorite, and a late-season surge is imminent to many.

Here's a look at the full league.

Team Super Bowl Vegas Odds SB% CONF% DIV% PLAYOFF New England Patriots 9/2 19.72% 30.27% 79.9% 92.1% Green Bay Packers 5/1 6.81% 17.13% 68.2% 84.4% Kansas City Chiefs 6/1 24.91% 39.7% 93.1% 99% Pittsburgh Steelers 7/1 5.15% 9.81% 59.3% 73.2% Atlanta Falcons 8/1 4.35% 9.43% 26.9% 58.2% Seattle Seahawks 10/1 7.22% 16.22% 70% 78.4% Denver Broncos 14/1 1.85% 3.83% 6.1% 50% Carolina Panthers 14/1 6.3% 15.01% 45.9% 70.8% Philadelphia Eagles 16/1 8.29% 20.41% 79.9% 89.2% Dallas Cowboys 20/1 1% 2.65% 10.6% 22.5% Oakland Raiders 30/1 0.25% 0.5% 0.8% 10.4% New Orleans Saints 40/1 2.07 5.44% 21.9% 40.6% Minnesota Vikings 40/1 1.74% 4.44% 18.5% 40.5% Houston Texans 40/1 0.22% 0.57% 10.5% 18% Detroit Lions 40/1 1.22% 2.99% 13.3% 31.4% Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40/1 0.23% 0.62% 5.3% 12.2% Jacksonville Jaguars 50/1 2.02% 4.76% 57.3% 68.2% Tennessee Titans 50/1 0.82% 1.92% 26.4% 33.3% Los Angeles Rams 80/1 1.08% 3.17% 23.5% 37% Washington Redskins 80/1 0.7% 1.99% 9.5% 25.7% Buffalo Bills 80/1 1.95% 3.8% 15.1% 48.3% Baltimore Ravens 80/1 1.15% 2.9% 29.1% 53.2% Cincinnati Bengals 80/1 0.54% 1.26% 11.6% 24% Indianapolis Colts 100/1 0.05% 0.14% 5.8% 9% Arizona Cardinals 200/1 0.16% 0.49% 6.5% 8.9% Miami Dolphins 200/1 0.02% 0.06% 0.4% 2.7% Los Angeles Chargers 300/1 0.02% 0.04% 0.1% 1.9% New York Jets 300/1 0.14% 0.43% 4.6% 15.3% Chicago Bears 500/1 0.01% 0.02% 0.1% 0.1% San Francisco 49ers 1,000/1 0.00% 0.00% 0.1% 0.1% New York Giants 1,000/1 0.00% 0.00% 0.1% 0.1% Cleveland Browns 9,999/1 0.00% 0.00% 0.1% 0.1%

It only took an 0-5 start and every one of their receivers getting surgery, but people are finally down on the Giants. With Odell Beckham Jr. out for the season and the Giants in a nearly insurmountable hole, they finally fell to 49ers tanking territory. The Jets are trying to wriggle their way up the board, now at 300/1 odds themselves, and in a game against the Patriots this coming week could be a season defining one for them. At the top, the Patriots and Packers are leading their respective conferences, with the Pack looking like they have what it takes to make a deep playoff run.

The Panthers proved their game against the Patriots was no fluke, beating the Lions to move to 4-1 on the season. They face stiff competition in the Falcons, who will be coming off of a bye week. People aren't ready to trust the Bills or Jaguars just yet, but the signs of life are definitely there for both teams. The Jaguars apparently just need to play AFC North teams every week, because their utter trouncing of the Steelers didn't go unnoticed. The Bengals have maneuvered their way up to draw even odds with the AFC North rival Ravens after a horrific start to the season.

The Texans and Vikings are two good teams with glaring holes. The Vikings' quarterback situation remains in question, whereas the Texans are trying to figure out how their already struggling defense can overcome the loss of JJ Watt. They did it last year, and they'll need to repeat the feat again. Finally, the undefeated Chiefs are continuing to get disrespected by bettors, although perhaps that's more of a testament to playoff Andy Reid than anything. Simulations love them right now, but they'll need to stay on the hot streak to turn even more people.