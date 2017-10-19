2018 Super Bowl odds Week 7: Packers' loss of Aaron Rodgers blows NFC open

The entire conference is now up for grabs with the injury to Rodgers

Surprise! The New England Patriots are still on top. To be frank, it was a boring week for the AFC. The Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers remain the teams to beat in the conference, in spite of the Chiefs' loss (to the Steelers), which means that nothing of interest probably happened, right? Wrong. So, so wrong. The injury to Aaron Rodgers has sent NFC bettors into a panic. The Green Bay Packers dropped drastically from 5/1 odds last week to 30/1 odds heading into Week 7. Things are tough in Green Bay, and they're equally tough in Vegas. Who to bet for in the NFC, a conference where no team has emerged as a true front-runner? People have started putting faith in the surging New Orleans Saints and the resilient Minnesota Vikings , while the Philadelphia Eagles have emerged as the favorite in the NFC. Whatever ends up happening, the NFC picture just got a lot murkier.

Here's a look at the full league.

Team

Super Bowl Vegas Odds

SB%

CONF%

DIV%

PLAYOFF

New England Patriots

4/1

22.81%

33.64%

80.6%

94.8%

Kansas City Chiefs

6/1

18.37%

30.15%

94.3%

98.7%

Pittsburgh Steelers

8/1

9.23%

17.39%

81.7%

90.2%

Philadelphia Eagles8/112.28%27.45%83.1%95.2%

Seattle Seahawks

9/1

7.75%

16.93%

64.1%

74.7%

Atlanta Falcons

9/1

2.53%

5.74%

18.6%

44.3%

Minnesota Vikings

16/1

5.50%

14.05%

63.9%

78.2%

Carolina Panthers

20/1

3.54%

9.30%

34.6%

58.7%

New Orleans Saints

20/1

3.43%

9.09%

43.1%

62.1%

Dallas Cowboys

25/1

1.69%

3.79%

10.6%

30.6%

Denver Broncos 28/10.62%1.40%4.2%24.6%

Green Bay Packers

30/1

0.89%

2.61%

11.7%

26%

Houston Texans

35/1

1.59%

3.13%

25.6%

39.4%

Tennessee Titans

35/1

1.57%

3.10%

37%

46.7%

Los Angeles Rams

40/1

1.63%

4.46%

24.8%

40.6%

Oakland Raiders

40/1

0.15%

0.29%

0.9%

5.4%

Detroit Lions

50/1

0.92%

3.07%

23.9%

37%

Washington Redskins

50/1

0.69%

1.94%

6.2%

26.4%

Buffalo Bills

80/1

1.86%

4.32%

15.1%

54.7%

Cincinnati Bengals

80/1

0.74%

1.93%

11.2%

28.3%

Los Angeles Chargers

80/1

0.02%

0.10%

0.5%

4.4%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80/10.06%0.29%3.7%7.3%

Jacksonville Jaguars

100/1

1.04%

2.62%

35.2%

52.2%

Baltimore Ravens

100/1

0.40%

1.01%

7.1%

27.5%

Miami Dolphins 100/1 0.15%0.40%2.1%13.5%

Indianapolis Colts

100/1

0.03%

0.09%

2.3%

4.6%

Arizona Cardinals

100/1

0.35%

1.20%

11.1%

16.6%

Chicago Bears

200/1

0.02%

0.03%

0.5%

1.2%

New York Giants

200/1

0.01%

0.03%

0.1%

1.2%

New York Jets

300/1

0.15%

0.40%

2.3%

15.1%

San Francisco 49ers

2,000/1

0.00%

0.00%

0.1%

0.1%

Cleveland Browns 9,999/1 0.00% 0.00% 0.1% 0.1%

There are actually some really fun effects at play here. Wondering why the Colts are suddenly at 100/1 odds? It's literally because Andrew Luck threw a football -- before he immediately suffered another setback. Now he may be done for the year, so don't go betting it all on blue and white. Talk has emerged of the Colts potentially benching Luck for the season and gearing up for next year, but whether or not they do that will depend on whether or not the AFC South can get its act together.

The other effect is even more fun. The big market effect! The Chargers messed around and went on a two game win streak, and despite still being another two games under .500 and in the same division as the current best team in the NFL (the Chiefs), people still are betting on them enough to give them 80/1 odds. The same goes for the Giants, who were 0-5 with 1,000/1 odds last week. Now, they're 1-5 with 200/1 odds -- math that doesn't quite add up. Other teams are remaining in the race due to sheer stubbornness despite bad odds, such as the Raiders, whereas teams like the Buffalo Bills  simply cannot get any respect whatsoever. We're at a turning point in the season, and with the NFC looking like such a mess, the only wrong answer there may be the 49ers at this point. However, races in the South and North are undoubtedly going to make betting very interesting -- and difficult -- here in the midpoint of the season.

