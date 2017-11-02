2018 Super Bowl odds Week 9: Ravens see massive jump after blowout win

The Ravens were nearly dead in the water to most bettors before Week 8

It was a relatively boring week in the world of Super Bowl odds. The top three remained the same, the AFC is still stacked at the top and a crapshoot everywhere else, and the NFC remains relatively diverse in terms of records. The Eagles and Seahawks have emerged as relatively solid favorites, with the Seahawks winning a thriller against the Texans in what may have been the game of the year. The Ravens saw a serious jump after beating up on the hapless Dolphins 40-0. These futures, mind you, were made before the trade deadline shake-ups. Expect to see some changes to teams that got key acquisitions.

Here's a look at the full league.

Team

Super Bowl Vegas Odds

SB%

CONF%

DIV%

PLAYOFF

New England Patriots

7/2

21.33%

34.61%

86.1%

99%

Pittsburgh Steelers4/111.26%20.72%95.2%98.4%

Philadelphia Eagles

6/1

12.69%

27.08%

86.5%

98.1%

Kansas City Chiefs

6/1

16.44%

28.83%

98%

99%

Seattle Seahawks

8/1

9.34%

19.84%

70.6%

88.2%

Minnesota Vikings

12/1

8.86%

19.97%

85.6%

92.4%

New Orleans Saints

12/1

3.84%

9.79%

62.6%

80.4%

Atlanta Falcons

18/1

1.33%

3.30%

14.4%

40.7%

Los Angeles Rams

20/1

2.55%

6.79%

29%

64.5%

Dallas Cowboys

20/1

3.55%

7.29%

13.4%

44.8%

Carolina Panthers

25/1

1.41%

3.87%

22.4%

48.6%

Tennessee Titans

40/1

1.26%

2.76%

39%

55.1%

Houston Texans

40/1

0.34%

1.03%

8.4%

20.9%

Jacksonville Jaguars

50/1

2.27%

5.16%

52.6%

76.9%

Buffalo Bills

50/1

2.14%

4.91%

13.5%

72.8%

Green Bay Packers

80/1

0.30%

0.80%

2.8%

11.6%

Cincinnati Bengals

80/1

0.12%

0.28%

1%

14.3%

Denver Broncos80/10.12%0.27%0.5%7.2%
Baltimore Ravens100/10.37%1.04%3.8%37.8%

Los Angeles Chargers

100/1

0.06%

0.16%

0.8%

5.4%

Oakland Raiders

100/1

0.05%

0.1%

0.6%

3.3%

Detroit Lions100/1 0.27%1.04%11.5%23.3%

Washington Redskins

200/1

0.03%

0.14%

0.1%

4.5%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

200/1

0.02%

0.11%

0.2%

4.8%

Chicago Bears

200/1

0.00%

0.01%

0.1%

0.2%

Miami Dolphins

300/1

0.04%

0.10%

0.4%

6.3%

Arizona Cardinals

300/1

0.02%

0.03%

0.5%

1.1%

New York Giants500/1 0.00% 0.00% 0.1% 0.1%
New York Jets1,000/10.00%0.02%
0.1%2.1%
Indianapolis Colts1,000/10.00%0.00%0.1%0.5%
Cleveland Browns9,999/10.00%0.00%0.1%0.1%
San Francisco 49ers9,999/10.00%0.00%0.1%0.1%

There are a lot of teams at the bottom that are, to be frank, doomed. We're reaching a point in the season where mathematical eliminations will start to be factored in. The Giants having 500/1 odds in spite of their record and general dysfunction is a testament to that market's general resilience. The Colts placing Andrew Luck on IR this week will likely put them near Browns and 49ers territory. The Panthers saw a jump of their own after a big win against the Buccaneers in decisive fashion. The offense may still be questionable, but a team winning games on its defense will always get respect. The Texans are also likely to drop now after DeShaun Watson tore his ACL on Thursday.

The Broncos, meanwhile, have fallen near mess territory. They fell to 80/1 odds after being at 30/1 last week. Their loss to the Chiefs created a quarterback mess, and now Brock Osweiler will be under center. The Saints and Vikings are in "good, but we don't trust them yet" territory, and for good reason. Both teams have a lot of questions still, and the Falcons following them closely in spite of being a full game back of the Saints and 1.5 games back from the Vikings is a testament to that. In the AFC, the Patriots, Chiefs and Steelers are the clear teams to beat not just in the conference, but the league. They've proven that they aren't flukes, and they'll have targets on their backs for the rest of the season.

