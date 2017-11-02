2018 Super Bowl odds Week 9: Ravens see massive jump after blowout win

It was a relatively boring week in the world of Super Bowl odds. The top three remained the same, the AFC is still stacked at the top and a crapshoot everywhere else, and the NFC remains relatively diverse in terms of records. The Eagles and Seahawks have emerged as relatively solid favorites, with the Seahawks winning a thriller against the Texans in what may have been the game of the year. The Ravens saw a serious jump after beating up on the hapless Dolphins 40-0. These futures, mind you, were made before the trade deadline shake-ups. Expect to see some changes to teams that got key acquisitions.

Here's a look at the full league.

There are a lot of teams at the bottom that are, to be frank, doomed. We're reaching a point in the season where mathematical eliminations will start to be factored in. The Giants having 500/1 odds in spite of their record and general dysfunction is a testament to that market's general resilience. The Colts placing Andrew Luck on IR this week will likely put them near Browns and 49ers territory. The Panthers saw a jump of their own after a big win against the Buccaneers in decisive fashion. The offense may still be questionable, but a team winning games on its defense will always get respect. The Texans are also likely to drop now after DeShaun Watson tore his ACL on Thursday.

The Broncos, meanwhile, have fallen near mess territory. They fell to 80/1 odds after being at 30/1 last week. Their loss to the Chiefs created a quarterback mess, and now Brock Osweiler will be under center. The Saints and Vikings are in "good, but we don't trust them yet" territory, and for good reason. Both teams have a lot of questions still, and the Falcons following them closely in spite of being a full game back of the Saints and 1.5 games back from the Vikings is a testament to that. In the AFC, the Patriots, Chiefs and Steelers are the clear teams to beat not just in the conference, but the league. They've proven that they aren't flukes, and they'll have targets on their backs for the rest of the season.