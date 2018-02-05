2018 Super Bowl: Patriots' Brandin Cooks ruled out after taking huge hit to head

Brandin Cooks' Super Bowl is over after less than a half of football.

Early in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII, the Patriots receiver endured a huge head shot from Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins. He was almost immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game with a head injury.

#Patriots injury update: Brandin Cooks (head) has been ruled out for the game. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 5, 2018

The hit occurred when Cooks caught a 23-yard pass from Tom Brady and turned up field to gain yards after the catch. He didn't see Jenkins approaching from his left and ended up getting drilled in the head.

Brandin Cooks takes vicious hit from Malcolm Jenkins, gets knocked out of #SuperBowlLII https://t.co/x8hbIAj4bs pic.twitter.com/62FCIw6tc9 — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) February 5, 2018

He didn't get back up. He was, however, able to walk off the field under his own power.

Crowd cheers as Brandin Cooks is able to walk off the field after that nasty hit in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/FsNKLa16TX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

That's a huge loss for the Patriots. Cooks caught 65 passes for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. Only one receiver with at least 60 catches averaged more yards per catch than Cooks (16.6 YPC). In the Patriots' first two playoff games, he caught nine passes for 132 yards. He also drew two big pass-interference penalties against the Jaguars in the AFC title game.

The Patriots will be forced to overcome a double-digit deficit without their best deep threat. Follow along here with our live-blog.