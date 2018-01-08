2018 Super Bowl: Pop star Pink to sing Super Bowl LII national anthem

If pink is your favorite color you are in for a treat when it comes to the national anthem at Super Bowl LII, because pop star Pink will be singing the anthem prior to Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 4, the NFL and NBC announced.

The national anthem is routinely one of the most watched and scrutinized moments of the Super Bowl, with legions of amateur hand-timers firing up their phones to try and determine if the national anthem goes over or under the projected Vegas total.

Last year, country singer Luke Bryan took center stage for the anthem and did a strong job, a year after Lady Gaga blew the world away with one of the best anthems since Whitney Houston's famous rendition back in the 1980s. Gaga would move on to the halftime show last year, joining an impressive list of performers, but not actually leaping from the top of the stadium.

It's tough to find videos of Pink singing the anthem with a cursory YouTube search, but the international star does have a pretty robust resume. From the NFL's release:

The American singer, songwriter and actress has released seven studio albums, one greatest hits album, sold over 50 million albums equivalents, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1). In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (18 nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, six MTV Video Music Awards, two MTV Europe Awards, two People's Choice Awards and was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013. Her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, debuted at #1 on Billboard's 200 chart and marked a career high for first week sales. The first single, "What About US" received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance and reached #1 on the Adult Pop Songs chart earning her ninth leader on the chart, the most number-ones at the format for a female (second overall). Her 2018 Beautiful Trauma World tour is set to kick off on March 1 in Phoenix.

Pink will pair up with Justin Timberlake, who was announced in October as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LII, to provide the entertainment in Minneapolis.

The pop star tweeted on Jan. 6 about some "secret stuff" she had planned for 2018. Safe to say this is what she meant.