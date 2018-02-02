2018 Super Bowl prop bets for Patriots-Eagles: Proven computer model says Jay Ajayi goes over 60.5 yards

There are plenty of ways to wager on Super Bowl LII besides the spread and total. Everyone from average Joes to professional bettors will make proposition bets, which are available at almost every sports book.

You can, for example, pick whether Eagles running back Jay Ajayi goes over or under 60.5 rushing yards, or whether Patriots quarterback Tom Brady goes over or under 294.5 passing yards.

Before you lock in your 2018 Super Bowl prop bets, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking. This model completely crushed its NFL picks this season, going an astounding 183-83 on straight-up picks -- better than almost every expert tracked by NFLPickWatch.com for the second straight season.

It also correctly nailed an outright upset in every round of the playoffs, including the Eagles beating the Vikings.

Its success is because the model simulates every game 10,000 times and comes up with precise, unbiased statistical projections. Now, it has locked in five strong Super Bowl prop picks.

We'll give one away: The model says that Ajayi will run for 80 yards, easily clearing the over on the prop that has him going for 60.5 yards on the ground.

Ajayi, a midseason acquisition from the Dolphins, has been a major part of the game plan for the Eagles in the postseason. He had 15 carries against the Falcons and then 18 in the victory over the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game.

The fact that Ajayi went for 73 yards on the ground again the NFL's No. 2 rushing defense last game is a tremendous sign. New England has been strong against the run in the postseason, but finished the regular season just 20th in rushing defense, giving up 114.8 yards per game.

The Patriots also gave up 4.7 yards per carry in the regular season and conceded big games to Le'Veon Bell (117 yards), Kenyan Drake (114), Melvin Gordon (132) and Kareem Hunt (148).

Bill Belichick and the Patriots love to focus on the opposition's top offensive option, and for Philadelphia, that will likely be tight end Zach Ertz. Look for Ajayi to find enough room on the ground to clear 60.5 yards with ease.

