2018 Super Bowl: The Eagles tried to make a Brandin Cooks trade before Patriots

Note: This article originally ran in March after the initial report came out.

When the Saints dealt Brandin Cooks to the Patriots on Friday, they got a nice return in the form of a first-round pick. As it turns out though, that wasn't the only generous offer that came their way for the speedy receiver.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Saints also got an intriguing offer from the Eagles that included two draft picks and a Pro Bowl safety. If the Saints had accepted Philadelphia's offer, they would have come away with Malcolm Jenkins, a third-round draft pick and a fourth-round pick in exchange for Cooks.

Instead, the Saints decided to take the Patriots' offer, which included the 32nd overall pick in the draft, along with one of New England's third round picks (103rd overall). However, the Saints didn't exactly pick up two draft picks in the deal because they also had to send a fourth-round pick to the Patriots along with Cooks.

If the Saints had accepted the Eagles offer, they would've received the 74th overall pick (Philly's third rounder) along with either the 119th or 139th pick (fourth-rounder) plus Jenkins.

For Jenkins, a trade to New Orleans would've meant a return to the city where he started his career. The 2015 Pro Bowler played five seasons with the Saints (2009-13) before moving on to Philadelphia before the 2014 season.

The Eagles likely offered Jenkins because the Saints have been desperate for defensive help. In the week leading up to free agency, Saints coach Sean Payton made it clear that if his team was going to trade Cooks, they would only do it if they were able to improve their defense.

"When a team calls, a team that's looking for a receiver -- and we're looking to improve our defense -- we're always listening," Payton said when asked on March 2 if Cooks was on the trading block.

Although adding Jenkins plus two draft picks would seem like a quick way to upgrade the defense, it's possible that the Saints didn't want to see Cooks go to an NFC rival. The other wrench in Eagles-Saints trade talks was New Orleans' asking price. According to PFT, the Saints wanted a second-round pick included in the deal, and that's when the Eagles balked.

One thing's for sure, Eagles coach Doug Pederson is trying to give Carson Wentz as many weapons as possible. In the 48 hours since free agency started, not only did the team sign Alshon Jeffery, but they also added Torry Smith, plus they tried to trade for Cooks.

it looks like Philly's plan is to air it out and outscore everyone next season.