2018 Super Bowl: The over/under for Pink's national anthem has been set

Pink will have national anthem duties at Super Bowl LII. Getty Images

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Super Bowl is the insanely long list of prop bets that gets attached to the big game every year. Bettors can wager on everything from the coin flip outcome to the color of Gatorade that gets dumped on the winning coach to a plethora of relatively insignificant things in between.

One of the most popular prop bets on that list annually is the length of the national anthem sung prior to the game. This year, Pink will have "The Star-Spangled Banner" duties at Super Bowl LII, and the line has been set.

The over/under will be 120 seconds -- a clean two minutes.

According to Sportsline, the over comes in as the favorite at -180, while the under has decent odds at +140.

If bettors are referencing the stats and recent trends, they may be a bit torn. Over the past 12 years, the Super Bowl anthem has averaged 118 seconds, but four of the last five anthems have exceeded the two-minute mark. That recency bias -- plus Pink's tendency to belt out lengthier tunes -- could help explain why the odds are so steep.

So, things could get a little dicey when it comes to pulling out the stopwatch when Pink steps up to the mic, but what's a gamble without the risk?

And, if "America the Beautiful" is more your style, you'll want to note that the line on that performance -- to be sung by Leslie Odom Jr. -- has been set at 80.5 seconds. Both the over and under have odds at -115.