2018 Super Bowl: Tom Brady returning to Minnesota, where he milked cows as a kid

Super Bowl LII will take place on Feb. 4 in Minnesota, an indoor Super Bowl going down in very cold weather. The atmosphere could be warm for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who actually spent a lot of time in Minnesota during his youth. There's a (literal) twist too: he spent a lot of that time milking cows.

That's right, before Brady was the G.O.A.T. he was hanging out on a Minnesota dairy farm owned by his grandparents, yanking on teets. Brady relayed the story of spending time as a young lad up in Browerville, Minnesota, where his mother's parents lived, while he was on WEEI's "Kirk and Callahan Show" on Monday morning.

"My mom [Galynn] grew up in central Minnesota, a small town called Browerville," Brady said Monday, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. "My grandparents lived there, and my grandma died of multiple sclerosis quite a few years ago. She was in a nursing home and my grandpa was a farmer; he was a dairy farmer, had a lot of cows and he farmed corn.

"So every year we would go back in the summer and spend weeks. We'd go fishing in the summer, ice fishing in the winter, and milk the cows with my grandpa and just kind of tend to the farm. It was a great experience for me, [being] born in California."

The Patriots haven't played in Minnesota since 2014, so it's probably been a while since Brady has been back in the area. But he says he still has a strong "connection" with the area.

"I've always felt a connection to Minnesota. It will be fun because my uncles live there, my cousins. We were just back there last year when my grandpa passed away," Brady said. "It's just a great place. It's really special to go back there. The last time we played in Minnesota [Week 2 of the 2014 season], I had a lot of people come; a lot of family and extended family. So it will be a lot of great support there in Minnesota too."

And it turns out that Browerville is actually pretty close to the Vikings' stadium.

via Google Maps

Maybe Brady can make a stop there. You better believe there will be some enterprising reporters making a trip north to check out the Old Brady Milking Farm.