2018 Super Bowl: Tom Brady's hand injury appears healed; no glove, only scar on hand

MINNEAPOLIS -- There was only some mild concern about the hand injury for Tom Brady that he suffered during the week leading up to the AFC Championship game, after Brady sliced up his hand on a botched handoff with Rex Burkhead during practice.

The Patriots quarterback played with black tape on his hand in the AFC Championship game and spent the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl wearing a glove he said had a bunch of "recovery in it."

That glove must have worked wonders, because Brady showed up to the Super Bowl and decided not to wear a glove.

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on from the field prior to Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. John David Mercer / USA TODAY Sports

NBC did a great job of zooming in to check out the hand, and you can clearly see how the scar is forming after Brady had the stitches -- all 12 of them, because #brand -- removed.

Tom Brady hand update 👀: pic.twitter.com/27SxqzQyTj — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 4, 2018

Brady looked just fine during the AFC Championship game and he looks fine in the early going of Super Bowl LII -- Brady went 4-for-6 on the Patriots first drive, leading them down the field for a Stephen Gostkowski field goal. That was the first points of the first quarter in a Brady-Belichick Super Bowl, which doesn't seem like a real thing.

He would wrap up the first quarter by making a beautiful throw down the field to a wide-open Danny Amendola after escaping pressure from Philadelphia that put the Patriots in the red zone to kick off the second quarter.

